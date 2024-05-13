Psychological Thriller DR. GLAS Returns Live at North Coast Repertory Theatre In 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its premiere during North Coast Repertory Theatre's acclaimed streaming productions in 2021, we are thrilled to welcome back DR. GLAS live!

Penned by Jeffrey Hatcher based on a Swedish masterpiece, this psychological thriller slowly unravels a life-and-death moral dilemma of passion and all-consuming desire.

Obie winner Daniel Gerroll (TV's "The Blacklist) and (film "Chariots of Fire") brilliantly assays the title role with quiet desperation, growing menace and unexpected humor.

Tickets

DR. GLAS will run on June 3 and 4, 2024 @ 7:30pm; June 4, 2024 @ 2pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $42. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.

Comments