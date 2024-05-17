SACRA/PROFANA Honors National Pride Month with A SPACE TO BELONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SACRA/PROFANA, San Diego's premiere professional vocal ensemble presents A Space to Belong, featuring the world premiere of a new evening-length choral work, “All We Need: Meditations on Queer Being” by Dr. Cory Hibbs.

One performance only, Saturday, June 1, 2024, 7:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral (2728 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA). Tickets are $10-$35 at sacraprofana.org.

Devised as a season-long collaborative project, "All We Need: Meditations on Queer Being" is a multi-movement choral work drawing from the personal narratives of the composer, choir members, and members of the queer community, exploring the significance of safe spaces to the survival of any marginalized group.

The composing process occurred over a year and included four in-person workshops with the choir, where they gave Hibbs technical and structural feedback, and shared their life experiences. What Hibb's discovered was the more the piece was written from a personal perspective, the more universal the themes became.

Conducting will be SACRA/PROFANA Artistic Director Juan Carlos Acosta. Acosta and Hibbs have known each other for over 25 years having met as undergraduates in the SDSU School of Music and Dance.

Art Installation

Hibb's is also creating an accompanying art installation supported by a grant from the California Arts Council. Consisting of found objects, the site-specific installation complements the choral piece by providing a physical and emotional pre-concert visual experience that prepares the audience for the music.

Post Performance Discussion

The audience is invited to stay after the concert for a discussion with composer Cory Hibbs, and SACRA/PROFANA Artistic Director Juan Carlos Acosta.

Nonprofit Community Partner for A Space to Belong: Rainbow Spaces

A nonprofit community partner is selected for each concert in the SACRA/PROFANA season to elevate the mission and work that nonprofits perform in our community. The community partner for A Space to Belong is Rainbow Spaces, a nonprofit that creates inclusive events and provides resources for LGBTQ+ youth.

Rainbow Spaces Mission: "Rainbow Spaces was created to build spaces that are inclusive and effortless in communities whose diverse needs are often not addressed. Our founders are both Queer and Ally, residents and leaders in our communities. We know that true change is not just striving for equality, but equity, which is done through acknowledging our roots, our abilities, and our limitations; and addressing them. We know success begins with comfort in our current space, and being able to move through the world with pride in who we are." For more about the work Rainbow Spaces is doing in our community, visit their website at rainbowspaces.org.

About SACRA/PROFANA

SACRA/PROFANA redefines choral music by combining technical mastery with a dedication to diversity and inclusion in choral repertoire, and an eye toward social justice. The ensemble is acclaimed for its musical diversity; merging pop, classical, and contemporary music with its commitment to amplify the artistic voices of women, and individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds, alongside traditional works.

A Space to Belong

Featuring "All We Need: Meditations on Queer Being"

Sat. June 1, 2024, 7:00 p.m.

St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral

2728 Sixth Ave., San Diego

Tickets: Advanced Reserved: $35/Adult, $30/Senior & Military, $20/Students.

General Admission: $25/Adult, $20/Senior & Military, $10/Students

Available at sacraprofana.org.

