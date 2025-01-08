Poway OnStage Presents THE PEKING ACROBATS This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Poway OnStage will present The Peking Acrobats, set for Friday, January 17, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts.

For over three decades, The Peking Acrobats have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics, performing daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs and showcasing their technical prowess in trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics.

Their performances push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility, and control.

Often accompanied by live musicians playing traditional Chinese instruments, The Peking Acrobats create an exuberant entertainment event with the festive pageantry of a Chinese Carnival.

"At Poway OnStage, we are committed to bringing the world's most captivating and authentic cultural experiences to our community," says Executive Director Sharlene O'Keefe. "The Peking Acrobats showcase the incredible artistry and tradition of Chinese performance, and we are proud to offer our audiences the chance to experience such a unique and thrilling show."

In addition to their public performance, The Peking Acrobats will also be performing two sold-out student matinee shows as part of Poway OnStage's Arts in Education program. Over 1,500 local students will have the opportunity to experience the awe-inspiring skill and artistry of these world-class performers, offering them a unique cultural experience that aligns with our commitment to enriching the lives of young people through the arts.



Through its collaboration with the Poway Unified School District, Poway OnStage offers a variety of arts education programs. These include in-school workshops, classes with visiting artists, master classes, and a one-week, all-expenses-paid theater camp. Students also benefit from experiences like field trips, musical theater residencies, and an introduction to instruments. These programs help foster creativity, critical thinking, teamwork, and social skills while giving children a hands-on introduction to theater, dance, and music.

Tickets can be purchased at www.PowayOnStage.org or by calling or visiting the Poway Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Office located at 15498 Espola Road, Poway, CA 92064. Box Office hours – Friday and Saturday from 1:00-6:00pm and phone number 858-748-0505.

Comments