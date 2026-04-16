Video: First Look at AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES at The Old Globe

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The Old Globe has released first look footage of August Wilson'S FENCES, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning drama now playing through May 3, 2026 at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Directed by Old Globe favorite Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, the production is set in 1957 and follows Troy Maxson, a former Negro League baseball star turned sanitation worker, as he grapples with broken dreams and struggles to assert control over his family and future. A cornerstone of August Wilson's The American Century Cycle, the play continues to resonate as deeply today as when it first took the stage.

Dorian Missick leads the cast as Troy Maxson, joined by De'Adre Aziza as Rose, Omari K. Chancellor as Cory, Rondrell McCormick as Jim Bono, Mister Fitzgerald as Lyons, Donathan Walters as Gabriel, and Justus Alexander and Ariele Maye Rivers as Raynell.

The creative team includes Lawrence E. Moten III (scenic design), Yvonne L. Miranda (costumes), Sherrice Mojgani (lighting), and Leon Rothenberg (sound), with Nathan C. Crocker serving as voice and dialect coach.

Special events include a Vicki and Carl Zeiger Insights Seminar on April 7, Community Night on April 11, post-show forums on April 14, 15, and 29, and an open-caption performance on April 25.

August Wilson'S FENCES runs 2 hours and 10 minutes with one intermission. For tickets and information, visit The Old Globe online or call the box office at (619) 234-5623.