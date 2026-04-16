Review: THE NOTEBOOK at Broadway San Diego

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There are a few shows that arrive with an audience already emotionally packed and ready to cry, but “The Notebook” at Broadway San Diego is absolutely one of them. Before a single note was sung, the woman behind me was already sniffling, bracing herself for impact. By intermission, she had fully surrendered to the tears. To my right, a young girl leaned so far forward in her seat she seemed ready to climb into the story itself. And to my left, a boyfriend sat in mild bewilderment next to a partner who was clearly living her best life—proof that, if nothing else, love will get you into the theater.

Based on Nicholas Sparks’ beloved novel and the movie of the same name, this musical adaptation leans fully into its central thesis: love conquers all. Class divides, time, illness, even Alzheimer’s, are no match for a story this determined to believe in an enduring connection.

Kyle Mangold and Chloë Cheers

What sets this production apart structurally is its intertwining of three timelines, with three pairs of actors portraying Allie and Noah across their lives. As the youngest couple, Chloë Cheers and Kyle Mangold bring an infectious energy to first love. Their chemistry is bright and immediate, filled with the awkward charm and headlong passion of teenage romance. Mangold balances swagger with sincerity, while Cheers delivers standout vocals that grow richer and more confident as the story unfolds.

In the middle chapter, Alysha Deslorieux and Ken Wulf Clark take on a more complex phase of the relationship, one in which they try to find themselves again after separation, longing, and learning who this new adult version of each other is. Their performances are vocally strong and emotionally grounded.

But it’s the final chapter that truly devastates. Sharon Catherine Brown and Beau Gravitte anchor the production with extraordinary depth and vulnerability. Brown’s portrayal of Allie grappling with dementia is deeply affecting, capturing disorientation, flashes of clarity, and the quiet terror of losing oneself. Her Act One number, “I Wanna Go Back” with Cheers and Deslorieux is a standout moment, expressing all that is in her mind that she cannot express. Gravitte matches her with a performance that blends gruff humor and steadfast devotion, embodying a man clinging to love and his memories as her memory unravels. Together, they are the emotional core of the show.

Visually, the production is equally evocative. The scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis flows seamlessly between locations, creating a world that feels fluid and memory-driven. Ben Stanton’s lighting enhances this effect, shifting from warm, intimate glows to textured washes that evoke water, rain, and the hazy edges of recollection.

The score by Ingrid Michaelson leans into a folk-pop aesthetic, gentle, acoustic, and emotionally immediate. The songs are lovely in the moment and beautifully performed, though few linger long after the final bow, which feels almost more tragic given that this is a story so deeply rooted in remembrance.

While the narrative is streamlined for the stage and occasionally feels a bit thin in its transitions, there’s also a noticeable reliance on telling rather than showing, with major life decisions and experiences glossed over to quickly move the story forward. Still, the emotional throughline remains clear, and the audience seems more than willing to accept these leaps, as the emotional stakes are brought back into focus.

“The Notebook” isn’t aiming for subtlety; it’s aiming straight for your heart. Judging by the collective sniffles, gasps, and tears around the theater, it hits its mark. It may not send you out humming a tune, but it may leave you hoping for a love story that lasts this long.

How To Get Tickets

“The Notebook” is playing through April 19th at Broadway San Diego at the Civic Theatre. For ticket and showtime infromaiton go to www.broadwaysd.com

Photo Credit: The Notebook Musical Photos by Roger Mastroianni.

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