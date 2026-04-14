METROPOLIS To Screen With Live Organ Accompaniment In Silent MOVIE MONDAYS SERIES

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METROPOLIS will be screened as part of the Silent Movie Mondays series at the Balboa Theatre in San Diego on April 20, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. The event will feature Kino Lorber’s restored version of the 1927 film, presented with live organ accompaniment by Brett Miller.

The screening will showcase the 2010 “Complete Metropolis” restoration, which incorporates approximately 25 minutes of previously lost footage discovered in 2008. The additional material restores key narrative elements, offering a more complete version of Fritz Lang’s original film.

METROPOLIS EVENT DETAILS

The event will include a pre-show performance by organist Rosemary Bailey beginning 30 minutes before the screening, with theatre doors opening one hour prior. Following the film, a post-show discussion with Brett Miller will be moderated by Jodi Cilley of Film Consortium San Diego.

Miller, who will perform an original accompaniment on the theatre’s Wonder Morton organ, is among a younger generation of artists specializing in silent film performance.

SILENT MOVIE MONDAYS

The Silent Movie Mondays series highlights landmark works of early cinema with live musical accompaniment. The current season will conclude with a screening of Safety Last on June 8, featuring organist Russ Peck.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Tickets for METROPOLIS start at $23, with premium reserved seating available for $38. Discounted pricing is offered for students, seniors, and military members. Tickets may be purchased through the San Diego Theatres website.