Morgan Scott, Samantha Tullie, Logan Eliza, and Constantine Maroulis Will Lead Regional Premiere of THE CHER SHOW

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Moonlight Stage Productions, the resident theatre company at the City of Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre, will open its 45th Anniversary Season with the San Diego Regional Premiere production of THE CHER SHOW with performances from April 29-May 16 at 8 p.m. THE CHER SHOW features 35 smash musical hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, and an Emmy all in one new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles.

Tickets to THE CHER SHOW are $21-$71 with discounts for seniors, students, and military, and may be purchased now online at moonlightstage.com or at the VisTix box office by calling (760) 724-2110.

“The Cher Show is the ultimate celebration of a true icon, and there’s no better time to experience it as Cher turns 80 this May,” said Steven Glaudini, Producing Artistic Director. “This production is packed with the music, glamour, and resilience that define her extraordinary career. We’re especially excited to feature Morgan Scott, who starred in the First National Tour and brings authenticity and star power to one of the three Chers, alongside the incredible Constantine Maroulis. Constantine’s journey from American Idol to Tony Award-nominated Broadway performer—with standout roles in “Rock of Ages,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” and “The Wedding Singer”—adds another level of excitement to this already electrifying show. This is a must-see event under the stars.”

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture, breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. Tracking the icon’s rise to fame and legendary career, three actresses will bring Cher’s story to life on stage, marking distinct phases in her life. Logan Eliza plays “Babe” – the bright-eyed kid starting out, with Samantha Tullie as “Lady” – the glam pop star, and Morgan Scott as “Star” – the cultural icon. Scott comes to the Moonlight production having headlined the First National Tour of the musical as “Star.”

Constantine Maroulis is featured in the roles of Gregg Allman and John Southall. Maroulis is a multi-Tony Award-nominated actor who rose from fame on “American Idol” to go on to acclaim in starring roles in “Rock of Ages,” “The Wedding Singer,” and “Jekyll & Hyde” on Broadway.

Also featured in the cast are Adam Lendermon as Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Frank, and Meghan O’ Brien as Georgia Holt and Lucille Ball. Beau Brians stars as Sonny Bono.

Rounding out the cast are Shanna Brajevic, John Cardenas, Ashley Chavarria, Kristen Daniels, Kristen Dasto, Edvan Galván, Nicole Geis, Leilua Kruse, Alexandra Kunin, Becca Lind, Latrell Logan, Ryan Perry Marks, Nathan Moreno, Izzy Nelson, Troy Ozuna, Gabrielle Paul, Andy Ben Reynolds, Trevor Ashlin Rex, and Helen Tait.

Moonlight’s production of THE CHER SHOW is directed and choreographed by Nikki Snelson and is joined by Lyndon Pugeda, Music Director and Conductor. Renetta Lloyd is re-creating the legendary Bob Mackie’s Cher costumes. Scenic design is by Andrew Hammer, Lighting Design by Ryan Marsh, Sound Design by Jordan Gray, Costume Design by Janet Pitcher, Video Design by Blake McCarty, Hair & Wig Design by Peter Herman, Properties Design by Chaunsa Oyos, and stage managed by Melissa Bonilla.

THE CHER SHOW is the first musical of Moonlight Stage Productions’ 45th anniversary season. The season continues with the San Diego Regional Premieres of MEAN GIRLS (June 3-20), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (July 8-25), and COME FROM AWAY (September 9-26). The classic musical GUYS AND DOLLS receives a revival production August 12-29.

The Moonlight Amphitheatre is located at 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. Gates open for picnicking and dining at 6:30 p.m.