Diversionary Theatre Opens Season With MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Diversionary Theatre has announced the West Coast premiere of Midnight at The Never Get, with book, lyrics, and music by Mark Sonnenblick, conceived by Sam Bolen, Max Friedman, & Mark Sonnenblick, and directed by Stephen Brotebeck. Midnight at The Never Get will begin previews on October 24 (press opening: Nov. 2nd, 2024), and will run through November 17, 2024.



The run will also include at least ten $10 Prebys Foundation Access-For-All tickets, special nights for low-cost previews (October 24 - November 1), First Friday for the military (October 25 - complimentary tickets for active duty and veterans), Student Matinee (November 6 - free tickets for students), and Pay-What-You-Will & Industry Night (November 11), with the Clark Cabaret & Bar remaining open before and after each performance. For tickets and more information, please visit diversionary.org.

About the production, Director Stephen Brotebeck, said: "What drew me to Midnight at The Never Get is the show's celebration of gay romance in the 1960s set to a lush and seductive score inspired by the Great American Songbook. Faced with a multitude of obstacles both professionally and personally, Trevor and Arthur fight to disrupt the norms of society at the precipice of the gay rights movement in America. The show reminds us to ‘Don't let the world shape your love. Let your love shape the world’.”



"Midnight at The Never Get is a stunning and heartfelt production that will captivate San Diegans with its poignant storytelling and beautiful music. It’s a rare opportunity to experience a love story that transcends time and challenges conventions, all set against the backdrop of an unforgettable cabaret. This show is a must-see for anyone who believes in the power of love and theatre.” shared Jenny Case, Diversionary Theatre’s Executive Director.



Bryan Banville (The Mystery of Irma Vep, Significant Other) returns to the Diversionary stage as "Trevor". The cast also stars Cody Bianchi in their Diversionary debut as "Arthur", and Troy Tinker as "Older Trevor".



The creative team: Stephen Brotebeck, Director; Janine Rose, Sound Design; Nayeli Bailey, Lighting Design; Claire Peterson, Costume Design; Yi-Chien Lee, Scenic Design; Ron Councell, Music Supervisor & Vocal Coach; Jesse Marchese, Production Dramaturg

Description: It’s 1965 in Greenwich Village. In an illegal backroom cabaret called The Never Get, lovers Trevor and Arthur perform an act that unabashedly celebrates gay romance for like-minded audiences. As they croon their way toward the end of a revolutionary decade, facing the conflicting promises of professional success and personal liberation—will their relationship survive? Featuring a lush and seductive score inspired by the Great American Songbook, Midnight at the Never Get is a dreamy musical meditation on memory, personal and political courage, and the enduring power of love.

Comments

NORTH COAST REP