DEEP INSIDE TONIGHT! THE KINSEY SICKS Returns to Diversionary Theatre

Diversionary Theatre has announced the return of The Kinsey Sicks Dragapella® Quartet for the San Diego Premiere of Deep Inside Tonight! The Kinsey Sicks. This production will open for a three-night run from November 3rd to November 6th, 2024 at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. This run will also include a special Election Night performance with live coverage of the Presidential Election. For tickets and information, please visit diversionary.org.



“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the Kinsey Sicks back to Diversionary Theatre as part of their 30th-anniversary tour! Their bold, hilarious, and thought-provoking performances have left an indelible mark on our community, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this milestone with them. We can’t wait to share their incredible talent with audiences once again.” shared Jenny Case, Executive Director of Diversionary Theatre.

BREAKING NEWS on KNSY! America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet takes over the airwaves in this hilarious musical newscast-run-amok. The girls gleefully probe today’s hottest issues and scintillating scandals while bringing you unapologetically biased coverage from the campaign trail – all in glorious four-part harmony! Stay tuned for their most shocking shtick, wittiest parodies, and most outrageous hijinx celebrating the group’s 30 years of delighting audiences around the globe and experience why there’s nothing more American than Dragapella®!

For 30 years, America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet has served up a feast of music and comedy to audiences at performing arts centers, music venues and comedy festivals throughout the US and internationally! Their phenomenal performance record includes an Off-Broadway show, an extended run in Vegas, two feature films and four concert DVDs, eleven studio and live albums, and appearances in over 40 US states, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. The Kinsey Sicks’ award-winning a cappella singing, sharp satire and over-the-top drag have earned them a diverse and devoted following.



