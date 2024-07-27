Cygnet Theatre Announces Strategic Staff Changes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cygnet Theatre, a cornerstone of San Diego's cultural landscape, has announced significant advancements within its leadership team. These developments are part of the theatre's ongoing expansion and preparation for its highly anticipated move to a new, state-of-the-art home – The Joan at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station – in 2025.

Cygnet Theatre unveiled key promotions aimed at enhancing its artistic vision and operational capabilities. Craig Campbell, serving as Production Manager since 2017, has been promoted to the role of Producing Director. In his new capacity, Campbell will collaborate closely with Artistic Director Sean Murray to shape the artistic direction of each season, playing a pivotal role in the selection of plays and fostering community engagement to expand Cygnet's commitment to providing work for local artists.

Simultaneously, Eric Clark, who has excelled as Associate Production Manager, steps into Campbell's vacated role of Production Manager, assuming greater responsibilities in the day-to-day management of productions. Joining the team as a permanent, full-time staff member is Mathys Herbert in the role of Technical Director. Herbert brings valuable expertise that will further bolster Cygnet Theatre's capabilities during this transformative period. These appointments underscore Cygnet Theatre's commitment to elevating its artistic and operational standards as it expands its footprint in San Diego.

Autumn Doermann-Rojas, who joined the organization in 2014 as Marketing Director, will now serve as General Manager, overseeing not only Marketing and Communications but also Human Resources and other administrative and business functions. Doermann-Rojas' expanded role will enhance leadership and organizational capabilities, essential as Cygnet Theatre prepares for its enhanced presence in the community.

"These strategic staff changes mark a significant milestone in Cygnet Theatre's journey," said Bill Schmidt, Executive Director. "As we prepare to expand our presence as one of the leading producing theatres in San Diego, these promotions and new appointments are pivotal in fortifying our artistic vision and operational effectiveness. We are confident that these leaders will drive Cygnet Theatre to new heights of artistic excellence and community engagement."

In summer 2025, Cygnet Theatre will move from its long-time stage in Old Town to The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center–The Joan–its new, permanent home being brought to life in partnership with NTC Foundation at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The contemporary space will include a 289-seat proscenium theatre, a 150-seat flexible studio space, as well as top-of-the line back-of-house support spaces and more. These staff changes and new performance space mark a new era for Cygnet Theatre, allowing the theatre to further elevate productions, community engagement opportunities and more.

In addition to these key promotions, Cygnet Theatre is actively hiring for several positions within its marketing and development departments, further enhancing its organizational capabilities ahead of the upcoming move. Listings can be found at www.cygnettheatre.com/about/jobs/.

Cygnet Theatre Company produces a year-round season of professional Off-Broadway-style theatre as well as thought-provoking and engaging educational programming. Cygnet is committed to maintaining high standards of artistic and fiscal integrity, and serves more than 40,000 patrons annually from San Diego and beyond. Cygnet performs its mainstage productions at the state-of-the-art theatre in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. As it prepares to relocate to the ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station in 2025, the organization remains committed to enriching the community through transformative theatrical experiences. For more information, visit www.cygnettheatre.com.

