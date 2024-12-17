CCAE Theatricals Unveils Its 13th Annual RISING STARS Casts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CCAE Theatricals will bring this annual showcase of some of the area's brightest Rising Stars back to Escondido! Now in its 13th Year, the show features the best up and coming talent from all over Southern California singing some of the most exciting songs ever written! This year, they'll be showcasing 20 Rising Stars over 4 acts. The show runs one-night only, Sunday, January 12th at 1pm for their junior cast and a 7pm curtain for their older cast. At the Center Theater on the grounds of The California Center for the Arts, Escondido. Visit www.theatricals.org for tickets!

This year, Rising Stars will be directed by CCAE Theatricals Artistic Apprentice, DeAndre Simmons. Musical Director will be provided by Jerrica Stone (Rising Stars Jr) and Allen Everman (Rising Stars).

In sticking with the tradition of bringing back one of last year's Rising Stars to host the next year, they will welcome their hosts for the 2025 shows! Hosting their Jr Show: Jad Marrewa and Rising Stars Show: Uma Richard & Tirzah

Jad Marrewa is returning to the CCAE Theatricals stage as this year's MC. His previous credits include How The Grinch Stole Christmas (The Old Globe), Young Tarzan in Tarzan The Musical (Moonlight Stage Productions), and Rising Stars 2023 (CCAE Theatricals). He is a student at the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts.

Tirzah is returning to the CCAE Theatricals stage to host Rising Stars! She just closed the West Coast premiere of Stranger Sings the Parody Musical (Elven/Nancy/Robin) at Oceanside Theatre Company. Tirzah won the Broadway San Diego Award for Best Actress in 2023, which sent her to the Jimmy Awards where she made her Broadway debut at the Minskoff Theatre.

Uma Richard is an 18 year old college student pursuing a degree in musical theater. Since her time at Rising Stars she starred in The Addams Family as Wednesday Addams of which she was nominated for, she was a part of the top ten best actress nominees in the broadway SD awards as well as her cast being nominated for best show!

Announcing their 2025 Class of Rising Stars Jr...

Act One Jr Cast

The cast includes Lila Aminlari, 13 years old and a vocalist, pianist, and actor. Some of her favorite credits include: Featured vocalist in CCAE Theatricals Professional Production A Big Band Christmas with The D. Ben-jamin' Big Band Orchestra, Madame de la Grande Bouche, Silly Girl #2 in Beauty and the Beast, and Lavender in Matilda, (Project Performer Productions). Next up is Elena Bertacchi, currently an 8th grade student at SDSCPA. Her regional theater credits are Bielke in Fiddler on the Roof (SDMT), Calpurnia Tate (u/s, perf.) in The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate (Lambs Players Theatre), Children's Choir in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (La Mirada Theatre) and more! Ari Gimbel is 11 years old and in 6th grade. Some of his favorite stage roles have included: Boo Who in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas (The Old Globe), Nemo in Finding Nemo, Mozart, Percy & Grover U/S in The Lightning Thief (J*Company Youth Theatre)! Next is Aubriella Navarro, 13 years old and attends Classical Academy Middle School. She made her professional debut last year by originating the lead role of Calpurnia Tate in the world-premiere musical The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate at Lamb's Players Theatre! Last in Act One is Jayden Pollard, an 11 year old who attends St. Michaels School in Poway. He has two professional credits as Boo Who in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas at Old Globe Theater and he was also made the male Youth Swing in School of Rock at Moonlight Stage Productions.

Act Two Jr Cast

Their act two cast includes Bobby Chiu, thrilled to make his debut at CCAE in the Rising Stars Jr. showcase. Some of Bobby's favorite roles include Sweeney in Sweeney Todd (JAC), Lewis in Understanding Lewis (Jco), Marius in Les Miserables (JAC), Billy Flynn in Chicago (Jco), Danny Who in The Grinch (The Old Globe), and teen ensemble in Tarzan (Moonlight). Next up is Ardy Ducusin, aka Ardyanna, a 12-year old Youth Mental Health Advocate, Songwriter, Recording Artist, Musical Theatre Performer, and Actress. In Musical Theatre, she performed as, Diwata at Karim & Jasmin, a 1st Philippine Musical Opera; Sausage Curl Girl from Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Benji Fox, is a sophomore at Canyon Crest Academy and is a member of the Envision Theater Arts Conservatory! Regional Credits: Teen Ensemble in Tarzan (Moonlight Stage Productions), Boo Who, Swing in How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (The Old Globe), and Evan Goldman in 13 the Musical (San Diego Musical Theatre: Pre-Professional). Their next Rising Star is Lila Kisch, an 8th grader at The Francis Parker School with a passion for performing. Her recent roles include Brooke in Legally Blonde (Junior Actor's Company), Lucy in 13: The Musical (Young Actor's Theater), Chenille in Junie B. Jones (San Diego Musical Theater) and the Mayor of Bikini Bottom in SpongeBob The Musical (Francis Parker). Finally, they welcome Chloe Oh, who cannot wait to be a part of the first ever Rising Stars Jr. showcase! Regional Credits: R+H's Cinderella [Youth Ensemble, 2022], Disney's Tarzan [Teen Ensemble, 2023], School of Rock [Katie, U/S Zach, 2024]; (Moonlight Stage Productions. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! [Betty Lou Who, 2022].

Announcing their 2025 Class of Rising Stars...

Act One Cast

The cast includes Morgan Livesay who has been singing and performing her whole life. Morgan has participated in many musical theater productions, a few credits being, Arista in Disney's Little Mermaid, Cinderella in Into The Woods, Hodel in Fiddler on the Roof, Lucinda in Into The Woods, Young Fiona in Shrek the Musical, and Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls. Next up is Colton Magallanes, who is so excited to be performing in the class of 2025 Rising Stars! He has done many theatre productions in the past. Some of his favorites theatre productions he has done in the past include Baby John in West Side Story (COTYCT), Archie in 13 The Musical (COTYCT), Young Scrooge/Peter Cratchit in A Christmas Carol (STC), and Crutchie in Newsies (TVP). Maximo Paniagua is currently in his senior year of high school at the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, where he majors in musical theatre. Maximo's favorite credits include - The Addams Family (Gomez Addams) (Florence Johnson Grand Theatre); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Barfee) SDSCPA (Ole Kittleson Little Theatre); Guys & Dolls (Arvide). Next up is Isabella Rodriguez, a singer and performer from the Inland Empire. Some of her favorite roles include, Anne in Anne of Green Gables, Rose in Oliver, Ensemble Newsie in Newsies, All-cast Swing in Cinderella, and just recently a Featured Dancer in White Christmas. Finally, they welcome Therese Schanzenbach, a 16 year old junior at Classical Academy High School! Some of her favorite past credits include The Addams Family (Wednesday), The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe (Lucy), Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey u/s, Ronnett u/s, Ensemble), Quilters (Daughter), and You're a Good Man Charlie Brown (Sally).

Act Two Cast

Their act two cast includes Gavin August, currently attending California State University Fullerton in pursuit of a BFA in musical theatre. Some of his favorite roles have been Sky Masterson (Guys and Dolls), Romeo (Romeo and Juliet), and Young Will (Big Fish). Next up is Demian Deonarine, who has just finished his Senior year at Scripps Ranch High School, and is taking a Gap Year before pursuing Musical Theatre at the Collegiate level. Some of his favorite roles he has played are Dmitry (Anastasia), Peter (Peter and The Starcatcher), Lumiere (Beauty and The Beast), and Tony Kirby Jr. (You Can't Take It With You). Loretta Pfaff-Carano, is currently a senior at Mt. Everest Academy, where she is studying in both high school, and college through a dual enrollment program. Some of Loretta's favorite credits include The Ferryman (New Village Arts), The Secret Garden (The Grand Tea Room), and Much Ado About Nothing (North Coast Rep Theatre School). Their next Rising Star is Sanvi Rath, who is thrilled to be part of Rising Stars 2025. You may have seen her as Belle and Regina George at CSP. Sanvi started performing her sophomore year and has fallen in love with it. She loves to perform because it helps her connect to her late grandma who was a great dancer and singer and being on stage helps her become more connected to her roots! Last but not least is Danica Singer, currently attending UC San Diego and majoring in Human Biology. Some of her previous roles include Velma Kelly in Chicago, and Mabel Washington in FAME!. Following her role of Velma Kelly, Danica was a Top 10 Best Actress Nominee in the 2024 Broadway San Diego Awards.

Comments