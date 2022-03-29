BWW Interview: Rae Henderson-Gray talks about bringing INTO THE WOODS to New Village Arts And Oceanside Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS, is a Sondheim classic twist on fairy tales and what happens after the "happily ever after." The show presented jointly by Oceanside Theatre Company and New Village Arts, brings the show to the Oceanside Theatre Company stage through May 1st. Rae Henderson-Gray is pulling double duty for this production, both as the Managing Director of NVA and appearing as the Witch in the show. She spoke withbus on the production, tackling such an iconic show and character, and why working this production has been a challenge and a dream.

INTO THE WOODS takes familiar fairy tale characters - like Cinderela, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the beanstalk, and even a Prince Charming or two, and explores what it is like for these characters in this fairy tale kingdom. While the first act shows them in the more "traditional" story arc that people may be familiar with, act 2 turns everything on its head and everyone has to deal with the consequences of getting what they wanted.

The show was originally supposed to run earlier, but COVID had other plans. While there is no direct covid reference in the show, Rae Henderson-Gray thinks that the show will still resonate with those undertones for audiences.

"This production is by no means COVID-themed, but our collective experience of the past few years has definitely influenced the way we approach and understand this story. I think audience members who are familiar with this show will have a different understanding and will watch it through a different lens. As the characters grapple with questions of individual desires versus the greater good, grief, and the realization that their lives are not at all what they expected, it is nearly impossible to ignore the parallels. Cinderella's Stepmother has a line in the second act - 'When are things going to return to normal?' - which packs a punch in a way that it didn't necessarily prior to the pandemic."

The Witch is probably one of the most iconic roles in the show, having been originated by Bernadette Peters (with other amazing performers after her)and having at least 2 iconic songs - an act one rap about vegetables and an act two dramatic exit when things get messy. Henderson-Gray says this role has been interesting to delve into.

"The motif of "ghosts" or "spirits" pops up occasionally throughout the show, and I think the Witch is a very haunted character - haunted by her past, by her experiences, by the people who hurt her. The Witch's magic is powerful, but it hasn't been enough to protect her. All of the characters she encounters are afraid of her - but in "Lament" she admits that she is just as afraid of them."

While the Witch and the song "Last Midnight" in particular are particularly well loved by theatre fans Rhea says that she just concentrates on the fun of trying to perform it as best she can.

"It is such a fun song to sing! There's definitely room to feel pressure to "measure up" to all the legendary actors who have played this role before. But I learned a long time ago that trying to mold oneself and one's performance off of the people who have played a role before, or off of the expectations the audience has for the character, keeps an actor from giving their best performance. I am not Bernadette Peters - there is no universe in which I could possibly be Bernadette Peters! - so I would give a substandard Bernadette Peters performance. But I can give a really excellent Rae Henderson-Gray performance."

Sydney Joyner, left, Kevin Phan, Luke Monday, Megan Carmitchel and Jasmine January in New Village Arts and Oceanside Theatre Company's INTO THE WOODS

(Almar Ahad)

Henderson-Gray also credits Director Kristianne Kurner (who is also NVA's Executive Artistic Director) for her approach to directing and allowing each performers individuality shine through to help enhance the performances.

"Something I really appreciate about Kristianne is that she likes to honor and incorporate what makes the actor unique, instead of trying to get them to fit a predetermined version of the role. For example, Kevin Phan, who plays Jack and Rapunzel's prince, has bright pink hair. Many directors would want to dye it, or cover it up, but Kristianne wanted to embrace it. Keira McGee even designed Rapunzel's Prince's costume around Kevin's hair, which is so fun and fresh.

The Witch traditionally is a straight-up, old-school, all-caps DIVA, with a dress and hair to match. As a queer butch woman, that brand of glitz and glam isn't me and Kristianne made space for me to explore a different kind of power and presence for the role - with a 3-piece suit to match. Because she allows and encourages characters that are informed by the identity of the actor, she draws out more interesting and authentic performances and nontraditional design elements."

The show is being performed at the Oceanside Theatre Company, which rhea says has been a very fun collaboration.

"New Village Arts is so grateful to Oceanside Theatre Company for welcoming us into their theater and for their partnership. As much as I miss our home in Carlsbad Village while we prepare the building for renovation, it is fun to get to play in a new and large space! It's been great for New Village Arts to collaborate with OTC's Producing Artistic Director Ted Leib and all the board members and staff."

How to get Tickets

INTO THE WOODS is playing through May 1, 2022. For ticket and showtime information go to www.newvillagearts.org , call NVA box office at(760) 433-3245 , or call the OTC Brooks Theater Box Office: 760-433-8900. The performance location is Sunshine Brooks Theatre, 217 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 9205.

All guests need to have a photo ID and either their physical CDC vaccination card, a picture of their vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record, until further notice. There must be at least 14 days elapsed from the date of the second dose for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Any unvaccinated person must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of the performance date. Masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, for all indoor performances, events and activities. *COVID guidelines subject to change. Visit newvillagearts.org for the most up-to-date information.

Photo Credit: Rae Henderson-Gray as the Witch in New Village Arts and Oceanside Theatre Company's INTO THE WOODS (Almar Ahad)