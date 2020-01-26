BWW Feature: Share the love on Valentine's Day and beyond with these shows!

Valentine's Day is coming up soon and theatre is a great way to spend time with someone you love or just love to call a friend. Luckily, San Diego theatres have some options for everyone to share the theatre love on any day!

SHE LOVES ME- San Diego Musical Theatre

February 7th - March 8th

SHE LOVES ME is a charming musical, set in a 1930's perfumery where clerks Amalia and Gerorg may bicker in person but are secretly falling in love with each other through their anonymous pen pal letters. With romantic and comedic twists this musical was one of the inspirations for the movie "You've Got Mail." www.sdmt.org

LOVE ME TONIGHT - Norm Lewis at the San Diego Symphony

February 14th

Norm Lewis has brought his impressive voice to San Diego just in time to fall in love. Having starred on Broadway, Europe, tv, and film Lewis may be best known for his roles in PORGY AND BESS, or as the Phantom in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. He, Emily Skinner, and the band bring hits like "Don't Let Me Be Alone Tonight," "Love is Here to Stay," "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight," "Love and Marriage," "The Look of Love" and many more to the San Diego stage. www.sandiegosymphony.org

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - UCSD

February 10 - 15th

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, one of Shakespeare's most loved romantic plays follows bickering Beatrice and Benedick who fall in love with each other in spite of themselves, while villains plot to ruin the marriage between two young lovers Hero and Claudio. Full of witty banter and performed by the talented performers at UCSD this show is a perfect evening out. http://theatre.ucsd.edu/season/MuchAdo/index.htm

HURRICAN DIANE - The Old Globe

February 8 - March 8th

There is nothing better than laughter and this unconventional new comedy brings the laughs as it reimagines finds the god Dionysus back one earth as Diane, a butch gardener who has a plan to seduce mortals and restore the earth back to its natural state. www.theoldglobe.org

RED BIKE - MOXIE THEATRE

January 18 - February 16th

This show recaptures the exhilaration and adventure of being a kid, and the world was still so large and mysterious. This high energy show is brought to life by two talented performers reminding you of what it was like to be a kid. www.moxietheatre.com

MATILDA - Coronado Playhouse

January 17 - February 23rd

If you are looking for a family-friendly outing MATILDA the musical brings music and fun to the Coronado Playhouse and shows that love, dreams, and the power of imagination can concur anything. www.coronadoplayhouse.com

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse

January 17th - March 1st

For a more risqué celebration, this outrageous musical comedy features a Transylvanian transvestite, a Frankenstein's monster in Greek god form, and will have you screaming to do the "Time Warp" again. This sexual parody of horror and science fiction films premiered onstage in London in 1973 and inspired the cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 1975. www.obtheatrecompany.com

Even better this holiday falls at the start of San Diego Theatre week which has special promotions for shows all around the county from February 13th - 23rd, 2020. For more information on San Diego, Theatre Week go to www.sandiegotheatreweek.com

Photo Credit: San Diego Musical Theatre





