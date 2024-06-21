Aaron Tveit to Perform at The Old Globe Gala 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Globe will hold its annual gala on Saturday, September 21, 2024, under the stars on the Globe’s Copley Plaza and on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. The theme for the 2024 Globe Gala is Black & White Masquerade, a spectacular and magical event that promises to be an epic night to remember. Copley Plaza will transform into an elegant and decadent nightspot with vibrant entertainment, delicious food and drink, and dancing ’til midnight. The 2024 Globe Galawill benefit The Old Globe’s nationally recognized arts engagement and artistic programs.



2024 Globe Gala will feature entertainment by Aaron Tveit, who received a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Christian in the world premiere production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. This past spring, Tveit played the title role in Broadway’s revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which was directed by Thomas Kail and also starred Sutton Foster. He was seen in Apple TV+’s new series “Schmigadoon,” also starring Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, and Kristin Chenoweth. Tveit also appeared in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” and Audible and Broadway Video’s podcast “Hit Job” alongside Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson, and others. Television credits include USA Network series “Graceland”; the CBS comic-thriller “Braindead,” where he played the male lead of Gareth opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead; and the Emmy Award–winning television musical Grease Live!, where he played Danny Zuko opposite Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens. Most recently, Tveit was seen in Hallmark’sOne Royal Holiday opposite fellow Broadway star Laura Osnes. He will next be seen in Apple TV+’s upcoming, as of yet untitled musical comedy series, produced by Lorne Michaels. Tveit’s film credits include Les Misérables, where he was seen portraying the character Enjolras alongside Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, and Russell Crowe; Out of Blue; Created Equal; Better Off Single;Undrafted; Premium Rush; Howl; and Ghost Town. On Broadway, Tveit also starred in Catch Me If You Can in the role of Frank Abagnale Jr. He also created the role of Gabe in the Pulitzer Prize–winning Broadway musical Next to Normal, which he developed Off Broadway at Second Stage Theatre and which debuted on Broadway.



This must-attend, black-tie event begins at 5:30 p.m. with signature cocktails by Snake Oil Cocktail Company and hors d’oeuvres on Copley Plaza. At 6:30 p.m., guests will indulge in a three-course, alfresco dinner on the plaza catered by Urban Kitchen Group with live entertainment. Guests will then join the Globe’s Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein in the Old Globe Theatre at 8:30 p.m. for a special presentation and an appeal to support the Globe’s artistic and arts engagement programs, before the star-studded performance by Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit. And as the evening’s final act, starting at 10:00 p.m., guests will dance the night away on the plaza to music to live musical entertainment.



The Old Globe believes that theatre matters, and our commitment is to make it matter to more people. The 2024 Globe Gala will support a vibrant, nationally renowned theatre dedicated to serving the public good through thrilling productions of great classics, provocative new works, and exciting musicals. The Globe’s remarkable arts engagement programs continue to redefine how a professional nonprofit theatre transforms lives across the community it serves. These programs serve 30,000 children, families, and individuals, ranging from students in Title I schools to homeless communities, from military service members and veterans to incarcerated populations.



The 2024 Globe Gala Advisory Committee includes Christian and Bridget Buckley, Nikki Clay, Elaine Darwin, Ann Davies, Jessica Farr, Pamela Farr, George C. Guerra, Evelyn Lamden, Karen Tanz, and Vicki Zeiger.



Tickets are $1,500 (regular seating) and $2,500 (VIP seating) and include the reception, dinner, special performance, and dancing. Tables of 10 are available starting at $15,000. Underwriting levels, which include tickets for the Gala, begin at $10,000. Valet parking is included in the price of the ticket. See the full list of underwriting and sponsorship opportunities by clicking here. To underwrite or to purchase a table or individual tickets, contact Doug Oliphant at (619) 684-4140 or doliphant@TheOldGlobe.org.

In addition to Urban Kitchen Group and Snake Oil Cocktail Company, other generous vendors and partners include AK Johnston, Bright Event Rentals, Vanity Fair Portraits, and Katalyst PR. LOCATION and PARKING INFORMATION: The Old Globe is located in San Diego’s Balboa Park at 1363 Old Globe Way. Complimentary valet parking for the Globe Gala will be located in the Alcazar Garden parking lot adjacent to The Old Globe.

Comments