Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for San Antonio: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Caty Wantland - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 44%



LES MISERABLES

24%

ON YOUR FEET

18%

Katrina Ortega -- Brownsville Repertory TheatreCarla Sankey -- Woodlawn Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rose Kennedy - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 52%

Jolene Keefer - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 48%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Ikner - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 61%

Christopher Rodriguez - ON YOUR FEET - Theatre 13%

Dan Kirkland - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Point Theatre 5%



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Ikner - HAMLET - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 28%

Chris Ikner - BAD DATES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 20%

Golbanoo Setayesh - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 17%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Chris Ikner - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 91%

Andrew Heinrich - FLOOD - St. Philip's College 9%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Boland - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 Kerrville TX 28%

Faith Casteneda - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 23%

Faith Casteneda - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 11%



Best Musical

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 40%

ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE - Fredricksburg Theater Company 19%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 16%



Best Performer In A Musical

Madelynn Gonzalez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 32%

Jackson Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 16%

Olivia Canales - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 13%



Best Performer In A Play

Campy Rodriguez - HAMLET - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 28%

Zachary Stutts - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 21%

Cecy Lozano - VENUS IN FUR - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 16%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Campy Rodriguez - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 30%

Aiden Anzaldua - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 25%

Aldo Longoria - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 23%



Best Play

BAD DATES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 27%

DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 24%

VENUS IN FUR - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 22%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 43%

BAD DATES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 10%

ON YOUR FEET - Woodlawn Theatre 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zachary Stutts - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 43%

Zachary Stutts - BAD DATES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 26%

Judd Vermillion - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 7%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Benjamin Farrar - ON YOUR FEET - Woodlawn Theatre 33%

Chase Jentz - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 29%

Chase Jentz - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 15%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

America Sossi - LES MISERABLES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 29%

Campy Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 16%

Mariclara Rivera-Marrero - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 14%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Madelynn Gonzalez - HAMLET - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 56%

Ellie Palacios - HAMLET - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 15%

Mark Strum - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 Kerrville TX 7%

