Video: R.E.S.P.E.C.T. at the Tobin Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience the highly anticipated return of the tribute concert, R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an homage to the legendary Aretha Franklin at the Tobin Center. This ultimate celebration of the Queen of Soul is in town for one night only in the HEB Performance Hall on February 11, 2025, at 8 PM. Check out clips from the show in the video here!

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. invites audiences on a powerful journey through love, tragedy, courage, and triumph, showcasing the unforgettable life of Aretha Franklin through a stunning soundtrack of her iconic hits. This isn’t just a tribute concert; it’s a unique Aretha experience featuring beloved songs like “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and many more.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is directed by Dean Elliott, known for his work on The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Life and Music of George Michael and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.

Comments