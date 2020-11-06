The Magik Theatre Presents SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARVES

Snow White opens November 21 and runs through December 24, 2020 at The Magik Theatre.

The Magik Theatre's first production of the 2020-2021 season performed at the theatre features the not-so-classic tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. This comedic mix of theatre and drama, highlights two actors who play Snow White, the Huntsman, the Prince, and all seven dwarves in a funny, really, really funny way. So expect the unexpected in this fabulous fairy tale full of hilarious hijinks and meaningful lessons.

"Operating live theatre while in this unprecedented new season can only call for two fabulous, whip-smart, super-fast actors to pull off this latest atypical production," says Artistic Director Anthony Runfola. "After much success with Dragons Love Tacos in June, and then having to stay flexible during the pandemic, we are eager to reveal Snow White as part of our new line of performances in the theatre. This new take on the classic fairy tale, with its themes of opening your home and accepting others, is a great way to spend time with your family this holiday season."

"This is Magik's 27th season of performing shows for families in and around San Antonio and we are delighted to provide an environment full of inspiration, learning and fun for children and families in our community and beyond," says Chief Executive Officer Frank Villani. "We are excited to be back on stage for a new season of entertaining shows, releasing Snow White as its first production."

This spontaneous, organic yet carefully scripted play was written by Greg Banks. He has worked all over the world from Singapore to Seattle as an actor, writer and director. He is also a collaborator of the national Children's Theatre Company. The story line of Banks' Snow White is a recognizable tale with all the characters of the original story; however, Snow White tells her own story while playing many of the roles.

Banks explains, "The story moves back and forth between the two actors. If maybe one feels the other isn't portraying a character accurately, they'll swap. At various times, both of them have a go at being the Stepmother. If Snow White fancies playing the Prince, then Four has to play Snow White!" And so begins a theatrical endeavor as Magik Theatre's cast featuring Rosa Gardner and Bobby Tschoepe will collectively play all seven dwarves and a mix of other characters.

Banks' extensive experience adapting classic stories for small casts (including the three-person production of Huck Finn, the four-person shows Robin Hood and Pinocchio, and the 5-person play The Jungle Book) makes him the "master of small-cast classics."

Snow White opens November 21 and runs through December 24, 2020 at The Magik Theatre, located in Hemisfair. Click here for a full listing of dates/times. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting magiktheatre.org or calling the box office at 210.227.2751. Tickets are $20 with discounts available for children, seniors, military, and educators.

The Magik Theatre will be announcing additional productions later this season, be sure to follow them on social media for updates.

The Magik Theatre will open its doors again using safety policies with just a third of capacity. Safety measures include: temperature checks, hand sanitizing stations, and requiring the use of face masks for patrons 2 years and older. Seating for patrons will be scaled back to allow for social distancing and the theatre will be cleaned by a third-party professional cleaning company after every performance. A full list of health and safety measures is available at magiktheatre.org.

In its approach to stay fluid during this pandemic and answer the call for private settings, the residential company has opened its doors to the community as a rentable venue space. They have introduced a "rent the theatre" opportunity starting at $500 for up to 50 patrons, allowing guests to enjoy the indoor theatre environment with their group and staff members. Weekday performances will also be available for field trips for schools and other organizations.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

Educator Appreciation Day and Opening Day: November 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. Educators receive tickets for $10 each for their entire family.

November is Military Family Appreciation Month, a time when America honors and recognizes those unique sacrifices and challenges family members make in support of their loved ones in uniform. The Magik Theatre will be dedicating the following performances to these families:

First Responders Appreciation Day: November 21, 2020 at 7 p.m. $10 per ticket for their entire party.

Military/Veterans Family Appreciation Day: November 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. Active or retired members of the military with I.D. pay $10 per ticket for their entire party.

The Magik Theatre's mission is to use the power of theatre to create Magikal storytelling for children that Activates imagination, Grows young minds, and Inspires creativity and a love of learning that is the Key to a more literate future for our community. Magik's 2020 - 2021 Season Sponsor is H-E-B and special thanks to Union Pacific Railroad and the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture. For more information, visit MagikTheatre.org.

