Teatro Audaz Presents The Southwest Premiere Of ¡BERNARDA!

Teatro Audaz will present the Southwest premiere of ¡Bernarda! by Emilio Williams, a new take on the classic by Federico Garcia Lorca.

After the death of her husband, Bernarda places a strict veil of mourning over herself, her four daughters, and her senile mother. As the daughters' desires and emotions clash with their mother's strict control, tensions rise within the household. Rivalries between the sisters boil over as their longing for freedom reaches a crescendo that exposes the destructive effects of Bernarda's authoritarian rule.

Content Warning: This show deals with depiction of suicide and physical/verbal abuse.

This production is not a presentation of the Carver Community Cultural Center or the Carver Development Board.

September 19 to 29

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 19

Opening Night Reception with light appetizers and beverages will be served after the show at no additional cost.

Saturday, September 21

ASL Night

Saturday, September 28

Playwright Plática

Have you ever walked away from a show wanting to hear from the mind who wrote it? Teatro Audaz will be offering a chance for audience members to hear from the playwright right after the show at no additional cost! You don't want to miss this opportunity to hear from the playwright of this adaptation, Emilio Williams.

The Little Carver Theater

226 N. Hackberry St., San Antonio, TX 78202

TICKETS:

Students: $17

Senior/Military: $22

General Admission: $27

VIP: $37



*Save on credit card and processing fees by purchasing at the Carver Box Office.

The Carver Box Office is open Monday - Friday: 8am - 4pm.

One hour before and one hour after on performance days.

