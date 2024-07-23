Submissions Now Open for TEATRO SALON Table Reading Series At The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Theater Arts Program has announced an open call for submission of unproduced scripts for the Teatro Salon Table Reading Series. From the pool of submissions, two to three scripts will be selected for a table reading scheduled for the fall of 2024 that will be opened to the public. Deadline to submit unproduced scripts is scheduled for August 30, 2024 by 4 p.m.

“We are very excited to restart our Teatro Salon Table Reading Series,” according to Jorge Piña Guadalupe Theater Arts Director. “Our last series was presented right before the COVID19 epidemic.” This call is open to all established and nonestablished writers in the state of Texas. The scripts that are selected will have a tablereading with a director and actors. Writers will have the opportunity to receive valuable feedback from the public and established teatristas to help with script development. “We encourage anyone to submit, even if you've never written a play. We want to support underrepresented playwrights, including women, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, disabled, neurodiverse, etc., and encourage you to submit.”

The theme of the scripts must reflect the Latinx, Chicana/o, Tejano experience. Drama, comedy, satirical, and children's plays are welcome.

Submission Guidelines:

Unproduced scripts (may have a reading script development)

One submission per playwright

No oneacts

No screenplays

Running time of 60 to 90 minutes long (with or without intermission)

English, Spanish or Bilingual

Pages should be numbered

Deadline to submit is Friday, August 30, 2024 by 4 p.m.

To submit, please send a cover letter with title, playwright's name and short bio, contact information, a brief synopsis and character descriptions to Jorge Piña, GCAC Theater Arts Director, 723 S. Brazos St, San Antonio, TX. 78207 or jorgep@guadalupeculturalarts.org (no phone calls).

The GCAC Theater Arts Teatro Salon Table Reading Series is made possible from generous grants from The City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, National Latino Theater Initiatives and Texas Commission on the Arts.

For more information, please go to www.guadalupeculturalarts.org, call (210) 2713151 or contact Jorge Piña, Theater Arts Director at jorgep@guadalupeculturalarts.org .

Comments