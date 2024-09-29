Photos: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at San Pedro Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This spooky season, The Rocky Horror Show takes center stage in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater at the historic San Pedro Playhouse, the longest-running theatre company in Texas. In its 112-year history, this marks the first time the show gets a full-scale production at San Pedro Playhouse. Check out a first look at the production below!

Get ready for a thrilling experience as San Antonio legend Lee Marshall reprises his iconic role as Frank-n-Furter in this cult classic musical. With a book, music, and lyrics by Richard O’Brien, the show promises to be an unforgettable ride. The production features a five-weekend run of performances, kicking off on October 3 and running through October 31, 2024, culminating in a special Halloween performance. The creative team, led by Director J. Robert “Jimmy” Moore, with music direction by Jaime Ramirez and choreography by Jeremiah Jordan, is set to deliver a sensational experience you won’t want to miss!

Experience the electrifying world of The Rocky Horror Show this October, a cult classic that has been thrilling audiences since its debut in 1973. This groundbreaking musical, known for breaking barriers and challenging norms, invites you to do the “Time Warp” once more as you embark on a whirlwind journey of self-discovery and antici...pation. Follow an unsuspecting couple as they step into a titillating place where conventions dissolve and eccentricity reigns supreme. As the evening unfolds, you’ll be seduced by “Sweet Transvestite” vibes and the haunting allure of “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me” as hidden desires emerge from the shadows and inhibitions melt away. Don’t miss out on this legendary experience, where identity and liberation take center stage, continuing a legacy that has captivated audiences for over five decades.

Director J. Robert “Jimmy” Moore adds, “This is the fourth production of The Rocky Horror Show I have been involved in over my career, and I have never seen theatergoers get more raucous or have more fun than they do in the audience of this electrifying rock-and-roll musical! Get ready for a wild ride, San Antonio! ‘Don’t dream it, be it!’”

The cast includes LEE MARSHALL as Frank N' Furter, JOHN BERRING as Brad Majors, LAUREL NEUHAUS as Janet Weiss, CREIGHTON MOENCH as Riff Raff, SAMI SERRANO as Magenta, ELLEN SISELY as Columbia, KEVIN COX as Rocky, DARCELL ANDRE as Eddie/ Dr. Scott, CONNOR CLARK as Narrator, JACKSON GABLE as Phantom Ensemble, SALOMON LOPEZ JR. as Phantom Ensemble, CHRISTOPHER MUNOZ as Phantom Ensemble, DANI ANDRADE as Phantom Ensemble, KATRICE BUCHANAN as Phantom Ensemble, RANDEE NELSON as Phantom Ensemble, and AMBER NIXX as Lobby Hostess.

The creative team includes J. ROBERT “JIMMY” MOORE as Director, JAIME RAMIREZ as Music Director, JEREMIAH JORDAN as Choreographer, CAMPBELL REID ANDREWS as Assistant Director,

JACKIE PEREZ as Stage Manager, RACHAEL LORENZETTI as Costume Designer, RACHAEL LORENZETTI as Wig Designer, KIMBRLY ESPARZA as Makeup Designer, MAX PARILLA as Lighting Designer, TONY CIARAVINO as Scenic Designer, JAVIER SANCHEZ as Props Designer, TAYLOR JAMES as Assistant Props Designer, MEREDITH SHUMAN as Sound Designer, JAIME RAMIREZ as Assistant Sound Designer, NICK LAWSON as Intimacy Coordinator, and NICK LAWSON as Fight Choreographer.

