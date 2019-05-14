Majestic Theatre to Host the DISNEY JUNIOR HOLIDAY PARTY

The all-new "Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour" Presented by Pull-Ups is heading to the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on December 7, 2019 for two performances at 12PM and 4PM! Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 17 at 10AM.

Tickets ($24.50 - $69.50) for DISNEY JUNIOR HOLIDAY PARTY will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees. A variety of VIP packages are also available, including pre-party and after-party experiences with character greetings, as well as the opportunity to take pictures with Santa.

The interactive show features favorite Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Vampirina and Bingo and Rolly from "Puppy Dog Pals" performing live on stage to Disney Junior hits and other holiday classics such as "Jingle Bells" and "Deck The Halls." The show also includes a special appearance by characters from Disney Junior's upcoming animated series, "T.O.T.S." and culminates with a special visit from Santa Claus!

"Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour" wrapped a banner inaugural run, with 140 shows across the country. Bringing to life beloved characters from the #1 preschool television network's hit series, The New York Times calls "Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour" a "show that will entertain little ones... weaving heroes and heroines from different television series into a seamless ensemble."

"Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour" is written by Amy Tinkham, directed and choreographed by Scotty Nguyen, produced by Red Light Management's Jonathan Shank, and represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Shore Fire Media.

For more information, visit majesticempire.com or disneyjuniortour.com.





