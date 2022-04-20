Cast Announced For SHE LOVES ME At The Public Theater Of San Antonio

The Public Theater is proud to announce the cast for fan-favorite She Loves Me featuring music by Jerry Bock, with lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and based on a play by Miklos Laszlo. She Loves Me plays at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater at San Pedro Playhouse in San Pedro Park, from May 20 through June 12, 2022 under the direction of Donna Provencher, with musical direction by Jaime Ramirez, and choreography by Scott Conway.

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves... and of all the twists and turns along the way! (MTIshows.com)

With this timeless love story, Director Donna Provencher expressed her enthusiasm for directing this summer production "After two years of turmoil in the world writ large, it's a breath of fresh air to be bring She Loves Me to life here at the Public Theater - a show that unapologetically extols the simple things in life: friendship, falling in love, and of course, vanilla ice cream. Some art makes peace with the darkness, but She Loves Me provides a healing escape into a paroxysm of laughter. It's an honor to stage it alongside a talented, hard-working and diverse cast, crew, and production team at this moment in time, since it's a show about the joy of the mundane, the power of community, and the redemptive nature of love - lessons we need in a post-Covid world more than ever."

The cast includes LAUREN ESQUIVEL* as Amalia Balash; GRANT BRYAN* as Georg Nowack; RICK SANCHEZ as Steven Kodaly; DUWAYNE GREENE as Mr. Maraczek; KIRK KELSO as Ladislav Sipos; PAIGE BERRY as Ilona Ritter; ISIDIRO MEDINA III* as Head Waiter; JEREMY MARMOLEJO as Arpad Laszlo; and LAUREL NEUHAUS, JILLIAN SAINZ, and REBEKAH WILLIAMS as Ensemble.

Directed by DONNA PROVENCHER, the production team also includes JAIME RAMIREZ as Music Director, SCOTT CONWAY as Choreographer, CORDELIA RIOS as Scenic Designer, MICHAEL CIARAMITARO as Costume Designer, BRANDON ROSEN as Lighting Designer, CAROLYN OROSCO as Sound Designer, and SAPHIRE MENDEZ* as Stage Manager.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Run time: Two hours and 30 minutes with with one 15-minute intermission

Show themes: This show has mild sexual innuendo, an offstage attempted suicide/gunshot sound effect. Appropriate for all ages.

Events in Celebration of She Loves Me:

Opening Night- Friday, May 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Engagement Night - Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Engagement Night with ASL - Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 7 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for shows are $45 (Standard), $30 (Military/Student/Senior* with valid ID), and $15 (Child Under 12) are available online at thepublicsa.org/currentseason, by phone at (210) 733-7258. The Public Theater of San Antonio is wheelchair accessible. For additional information about group sales, contact Patron Services Manager, Ariel Rosen at ariel.rosen@thepublicsa.org.