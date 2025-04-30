Bored Teachers' THE STRUGGLE IS REAL! Comedy Tour Comes To The Tobin Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The funniest teacher-comedians in the world are back on the road with ALL NEW jokes! Bored Teachers is bringing their all new “The Struggle is Real!” Comedy Tour to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on November 9, 2025 at 3PM in the H-E-B Performance Hall.

Bored Teachers is a comedy powerhouse anyone who's ever been in a classroom can relate to! Since starting in 2022, the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has filled over 200k seats and sold out over 100 major theaters in almost every state around the United States and Canada.

Thousands of teachers have rated the show as “The night out we needed to make it through the school year!” Interviewed by EdWeek after a show, a teacher said she only wishes it could be “8 hours long like a real PD session!” One of the comedians commented, “I think the response just shows you how much teachers need this time together to laugh.” Even non-teachers have reviewed it as one of the funniest comedy shows they've ever seen.

Featuring all new material, Bored Teachers “The Struggle is Real!” Comedy Tour commenced on July 25th, 2024, in Montana. Don't miss out on this unforgettable night of laughter coming soon to a city near you!

Twenty-three new dates have been added to the Bored Teachers “The Struggle is Real!” Comedy Tour in 2025. The artist presale begins Wednesday, November 13. Presales will run until an hour before the public on-sale on Friday, November 15 at 4pm local. For a complete listing of all tour stops and to purchase tickets visit the Comedy Tour page.

