WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center in January 2023

The event is set for January 19, 2023.

Nov. 11, 2022  

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!," an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour across North America and will stop in Springfield at UIS Performing Arts Center on January 19th. The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the one-and-only way fans can experience America's Game(r) in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios, and it's right in their hometown theater.

At "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" guests can try out to go on stage and feel like they stepped onto the stage of one of the greatest game shows of all time. Players will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour's puzzleboard to win fantastic prizes including up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show! Additionally, hundreds of audience members will get in on the action by winning cash and prizes.

Tickets are $19, $29, $39, $49, $59, $99 and $124, and pre-sales begin Monday, November 14th for FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center. To learn how to become a FRIEND and read about our Membership levels, visit UISpac.com/FRIENDS or call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160. Non-member on-sale is Friday, November 18th. "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.




