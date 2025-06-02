Video: FINDING NEVERLAND at Hale Centre Theatre First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hale Centre Theatre is currently presenting Finding Neverland on its Centre Stage in Sandy. The musical, with a book by James Graham and music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy, is based on the 2004 film and the play by David Magee. It tells the story of playwright J.M. Barrie, who overcomes a creative slump after meeting Sylvia Llewelyn Davies and her four sons, inspiring him to write Peter Pan.

The cast features Keith McKay Evans and Derek Smith in the role of J.M. Barrie, with Amy Shreeve Keeler and Bre Welch sharing the role of Sylvia Llewelyn-Davies. Other principal roles include Alex King and David Paul Smith as Charles Frohman/Captain Hook, Lori Rees and Erin Royall Carlson as Mrs. Dumaurier, and Elise Pearce and Jordyn Aspyn Durfey as Mary Barrie. The Davies children are portrayed by Flynn Mitchell and Ryan Clark (Peter), Lucas Huizingh and Payson Inkley (George), Andrew Laudie and Hunter Jones (Jack), and Link Evans and Mason Burnham (Michael). Tyson Russell and Lelini “Chubby” Iongi alternate as Peter Pan.

The production is directed by Dave Tinney with choreography by Lindsey D. Smith. Scenic design is by Nate Bertone, lighting design by Jaron Kent Hermansen, and video/projection design by Madeline Ashton. Costumes are designed by Joy Zhu. The show features elaborate visuals, including a clock-shaped crocodile and a starry aerial sequence.

Finding Neverland runs through June 14, 2025. Tickets are available at www.hct.org or by calling 801-984-9000

