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Review: HELL’S KITCHEN at the Eccles Theater Has Swagger and Soul

HELL’S KITCHEN plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 12, 2026.

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Review: HELL’S KITCHEN at the Eccles Theater Has Swagger and Soul

The national tour of Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN has arrived at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City with swagger and soul.

HELL’S KITCHEN (music and lyrics by Alicia Keys, book by Kristoffer Diaz) is a semiautobiographical Broadway musical loosely based on Alicia Keys’ life and songbook, including many of her hits and a few original songs.  17-year-old Ali chafes at the control wielded by her single mother, Jersey, seeking independence and passion in love and music. 

At its heart and in its soul, HELL’S KITCHEN is about the relationship between a mother and a daughter that manifests itself in arguments in their apartment kitchen and a bond that can’t be broken.

It would have ended on a perfect note with their expressive duet of “No One,” saving the finale of “Empire State of Mind” for bows, but ultimately it’s balancing a lot of expectations and still works.

Kennedy Caughell is a force to be reckoned with as Jersey, locking in passionate acting and breathtaking vocals.  Maya Drake is a recent high school graduate making her professional stage debut with range and vitality.

Their strong scene partners include the powerful Roz White as Miss Liza Jane, the smooth Desmond Sean Ellington as Davis, and the vulnerable JonAvery Worrell as Knuck.

The ensemble skillfully performs Camille A. Brown’s intricate and evocative choreography, which adds several layers of emotional resonance and visual brilliance to the lengthy musical numbers.

The scenic design by Robert Brill, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and projection design by Peter Nigrini work together to provide a slick backdrop for the action that matches the big city energy and right-on ‘90s fashion in Dede Ayite’s costume design. 

This show is unlikely to play in Utah again, so seize this chance to experience something different and meaningful. 

HELL’S KITCHEN plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 12, 2026. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Marc J. Franklin.

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