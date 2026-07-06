Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from June 2026

Around the BroadwayWorld is our monthly snapshot of the biggest stories making waves across the global theatre community. In this June 2026 edition, we're bringing you a fresh batch of standout reviews from stages across the country and beyond - from the world premiere of Gloria and Emily Estefan's Basura at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre to the riotous new comedy Iceboy!, starring Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, at Chicago's Goodman Theatre. There's old-school splendor with Hello Dolly! at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse, The Outsiders making its Canadian debut with Mirvish Productions at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre, and Crazysexycool: The TLC Musical at Washington, DC's Kreeger Theater.

Plus, get a first look at exciting new productions through performance videos and photos, including footage from Basura's world premiere at the Alliance, Gary Cole in Catch as Catch Can at Steppenwolf, West Side Story at Paper Mill Playhouse, and Nic Chien, son of Lea Salonga, performing 'Watch What Happens' from Newsies. On the photo front, step inside The Muny's Hairspray with Richard Kind and Shrek starring Nik Walker and Kara Lindsay - and so much more from across the BroadwayWorld.

Exclusive

Exclusive: BASURA Director Michael Greif Says Hed Like to See the Irresistible Musical Come to NYC Michael Gioia | Atlanta Following the new musical BASURAs opening in Atlanta, BroadwayWorld exclusively checks in with director Michael Greif to discuss its exciting and informational journey.

Interviews

Interview: Marya Grandy of SUFFS at CIBC Theater Angela Lin | Chicago 'What Suffs does is drive home the message that there is no action that is too small that won't make an impact.'

Interview: Costume Designer David I. Reynoso of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at Ohio Theatre Paul Batterson | Columbus Set and costume designer David I. Reynoso thought his chances for making it on Broadway greatly diminished after moving 2,400 miles away from New York City.

Interview: Chris Collins-Pasano of SPAMALOT at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts Jared Fessler | Minneapolis / St. Paul Before the Knights of the Round Table arrive at St. Paul's Ordway Center for the Performing Arts from June 1014, 2026, I had the opportunity to chat with actor Chris Collins-Pisano, who plays the fearless (and hilariously over-the-top) Sir Lancelot in the national touring production of Monty Python's Spamalot. A lifelong fan of Monty Python, Collins-Pisano shared his favorite songs, memorable moments on stage, and what audiences can expect from this joy-filled musical comedy.

Reviews

Review: BASURA at Alliance Theatre Joseph Harrison | Atlanta Featuring music and lyrics by Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan, a book by Karen Zacaras, and direction by Michael Greif, BASURA is a vibrant, uplifting new musical filled with heart, hope, and the transformative power of music.

Review: ICEBOY! at Goodman Theatre Rachel Weinberg | Chicago Iceboy! is an absolute riot. Its a truly original and genuinely laugh-out-loud new musical comedy featuring Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman.

Review: HELLO DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse Dan Marois | Maine Theres a specific kind of grand-scale theatrical magic that few modern shows can pull off. It requires massive energy and an absolute refusal to skimp on the spectacle. That old-school Broadway splendor is alive at the Ogunquit Playhouse.

Review: THE OUTSIDERS at Princess Of Wales Theatre Elizabeth Armstrong | Toronto The Outsiders Canadian debut, presented with Mirvish Productions, is a seamless, multi-sensory delight that evokes strong reactions from traditionally quiet Toronto audiences.

Review: CRAZYSEXYCOOL: THE TLC MUSICAL at Kreeger Theater Mary Lincer | Washington, DC What did our critic think of CRAZYSEXYCOOL: THE TLC MUSICAL at Kreeger Theater?

Videos

Video: BASURA World Premiere at Alliance Theatre Joshua Wright | Atlanta Get a first look at BASURA, the world premiere musical now running on the Coca-Cola Stage at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre, now on stage through July 12, 2026. BASURA features music and lyrics by eleven-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan and her daughter, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Emily Estefan, with a book by Karen Zacaras.

Video: Gary Cole and More in CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Chloe Rabinowitz | Chicago Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting the Chicago premiere of Mia Chungs Catch as Catch Can, directed by ensemble member Amy Morton. Get a first look at footage from the production!

Video: 'I Feel Pretty' from WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Features Joshua Wright | New Jersey Sarah-Anne Martinez performs 'I Feel Pretty' alongside Anette Barrios-Torres, Kyra Sorce, and Delaney Diaz in Paper Mill's current production of WEST SIDE STORY.

Video: Noah Henry Sings 'Maria' in WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse Chloe Rabinowitz | New Jersey You can now get a first look at Noah Henry as Tony singing 'Maria' in Paper Mill Playhouse's production of West Side Story! The production will continue at Paper Mill through June..

Video: Nic Chien, Son Of Lea Salonga, Performs 'Watch What Happens' from NEWSIES Joshua Wright | Philippines A video has been released of Nic Chien, son of Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, performing 'Watch What Happens' from NEWSIES at miZZcast: Musical Theater Backwards.

Photos

Photos: World Premiere of Gloria & Emily Estefan's BASURA at Alliance Theatre Joshua Wright | Atlanta Get a first look at production photos from Basura, the new Gloria and Emily Estefan musical now in its world premiere at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre through July 12, 2026.

Photos: First Look at The Muny's HAIRSPRAY With Richard Kind & More Michael Major | St. Louis See new photos of Hairspray at The Muny, which features Katy Geraghty leading the cast as Tracy Turnblad, with Richard Kind as Edna Turnblad, John Bolton as Wilbur Turnblad, Charity Angl Dawson as Motormouth Maybelle, and more.