Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from June 2026
Check out the top articles from around the BroadwayWorld in June 2026.
Around the BroadwayWorld is our monthly snapshot of the biggest stories making waves across the global theatre community. In this June 2026 edition, we're bringing you a fresh batch of standout reviews from stages across the country and beyond - from the world premiere of Gloria and Emily Estefan's Basura at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre to the riotous new comedy Iceboy!, starring Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, at Chicago's Goodman Theatre. There's old-school splendor with Hello Dolly! at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse, The Outsiders making its Canadian debut with Mirvish Productions at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre, and Crazysexycool: The TLC Musical at Washington, DC's Kreeger Theater.
Plus, get a first look at exciting new productions through performance videos and photos, including footage from Basura's world premiere at the Alliance, Gary Cole in Catch as Catch Can at Steppenwolf, West Side Story at Paper Mill Playhouse, and Nic Chien, son of Lea Salonga, performing 'Watch What Happens' from Newsies. On the photo front, step inside The Muny's Hairspray with Richard Kind and Shrek starring Nik Walker and Kara Lindsay - and so much more from across the BroadwayWorld.
Exclusive
Exclusive: BASURA Director Michael Greif Says Hed Like to See the Irresistible Musical Come to NYC
Michael Gioia | Atlanta
Following the new musical BASURAs opening in Atlanta, BroadwayWorld exclusively checks in with director Michael Greif to discuss its exciting and informational journey.
Interviews
Interview: Marya Grandy of SUFFS at CIBC Theater
Angela Lin | Chicago
'What Suffs does is drive home the message that there is no action that is too small that won't make an impact.'
Interview: Costume Designer David I. Reynoso of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at Ohio Theatre
Paul Batterson | Columbus
Set and costume designer David I. Reynoso thought his chances for making it on Broadway greatly diminished after moving 2,400 miles away from New York City.
Interview: Chris Collins-Pasano of SPAMALOT at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
Jared Fessler | Minneapolis / St. Paul
Before the Knights of the Round Table arrive at St. Paul's Ordway Center for the Performing Arts from June 1014, 2026, I had the opportunity to chat with actor Chris Collins-Pisano, who plays the fearless (and hilariously over-the-top) Sir Lancelot in the national touring production of Monty Python's Spamalot. A lifelong fan of Monty Python, Collins-Pisano shared his favorite songs, memorable moments on stage, and what audiences can expect from this joy-filled musical comedy.
Reviews
Review: BASURA at Alliance Theatre
Joseph Harrison | Atlanta
Featuring music and lyrics by Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan, a book by Karen Zacaras, and direction by Michael Greif, BASURA is a vibrant, uplifting new musical filled with heart, hope, and the transformative power of music.
Review: ICEBOY! at Goodman Theatre
Rachel Weinberg | Chicago
Iceboy! is an absolute riot. Its a truly original and genuinely laugh-out-loud new musical comedy featuring Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman.
Review: HELLO DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse
Dan Marois | Maine
Theres a specific kind of grand-scale theatrical magic that few modern shows can pull off. It requires massive energy and an absolute refusal to skimp on the spectacle. That old-school Broadway splendor is alive at the Ogunquit Playhouse.
Review: THE OUTSIDERS at Princess Of Wales Theatre
Elizabeth Armstrong | Toronto
The Outsiders Canadian debut, presented with Mirvish Productions, is a seamless, multi-sensory delight that evokes strong reactions from traditionally quiet Toronto audiences.
Review: CRAZYSEXYCOOL: THE TLC MUSICAL at Kreeger Theater
Mary Lincer | Washington, DC
What did our critic think of CRAZYSEXYCOOL: THE TLC MUSICAL at Kreeger Theater?
Videos
Video: BASURA World Premiere at Alliance Theatre
Joshua Wright | Atlanta
Get a first look at BASURA, the world premiere musical now running on the Coca-Cola Stage at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre, now on stage through July 12, 2026. BASURA features music and lyrics by eleven-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan and her daughter, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Emily Estefan, with a book by Karen Zacaras.
Video: Gary Cole and More in CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf
Chloe Rabinowitz | Chicago
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting the Chicago premiere of Mia Chungs Catch as Catch Can, directed by ensemble member Amy Morton. Get a first look at footage from the production!
Video: 'I Feel Pretty' from WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Features
Joshua Wright | New Jersey
Sarah-Anne Martinez performs 'I Feel Pretty' alongside Anette Barrios-Torres, Kyra Sorce, and Delaney Diaz in Paper Mill's current production of WEST SIDE STORY.
Video: Noah Henry Sings 'Maria' in WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Chloe Rabinowitz | New Jersey
You can now get a first look at Noah Henry as Tony singing 'Maria' in Paper Mill Playhouse's production of West Side Story! The production will continue at Paper Mill through June..
Video: Nic Chien, Son Of Lea Salonga, Performs 'Watch What Happens' from NEWSIES
Joshua Wright | Philippines
A video has been released of Nic Chien, son of Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, performing 'Watch What Happens' from NEWSIES at miZZcast: Musical Theater Backwards.
Photos
Photos: World Premiere of Gloria & Emily Estefan's BASURA at Alliance Theatre
Joshua Wright | Atlanta
Get a first look at production photos from Basura, the new Gloria and Emily Estefan musical now in its world premiere at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre through July 12, 2026.
Photos: First Look at The Muny's HAIRSPRAY With Richard Kind & More
Michael Major | St. Louis
See new photos of Hairspray at The Muny, which features Katy Geraghty leading the cast as Tracy Turnblad, with Richard Kind as Edna Turnblad, John Bolton as Wilbur Turnblad, Charity Angl Dawson as Motormouth Maybelle, and more.
Photos: Nik Walker, Kara Lindsay and More Star in SHREK At The Muny
A.A. Cristi | St. Louis
The Muny has released production photos from Shrek The Musical, now playing through July 2 as part of its 108th season. Directed by John Tartaglia, the production stars Nik Walker as Shrek, Kara Lindsay as Princess Fiona, Marcus M. Martin as Donkey, and Troy Iwata as Lord Farquaad.