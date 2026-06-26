Review: THE GASLIGHT ZONE at Salt Lake Acting Company is Wondrously Zany

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This review reflects information and opinions on the final preview of this production. Opening night is June 26th.

Salt Lake Acting Company’s THE GASLIGHT ZONE is wondrously zany as it takes a satirical look at what’s happened locally and globally in the last year through the lens of Utah’s idiosyncrasies. Written by Olivia Custodio, Austin Archer, and Penelope Caywood and directed by Cynthia Fleming, this hilarious production incorporates lots of surprises & plenty of catchy lyrics set to popular songs.

Inspired by The Twilight Zone, various episodic skits play out between curated and carefully crafted commercials advertising unconventional yet timely and comical products. Jenna Say-Kwah’s (a.k.a Scotty Fletcher) Broad Sterling narrates with alluring flair, extravagance, and wit, effortlessly weaving in and out of hilarious and poignant dialogue and song. Befitting her name, Say-Kwah’s delivery is attuned to the audience’s energy, nailing scripted lines and off-the-cuff improvisation which proves successful in navigating the often unfiltered dimensions that are not as surreal as they should be.

Other cast members include Becky Jeanne Knowles, Angel Martinez, Marc Nielson, Makayla Palos Rodriguez, Bryce Romleski, Harrison Timm, Sophie Jean White, and Akina Yamazaki who all shine individually and collectively. Taking on numerous roles throughout the episodes, it’s impossible to pick a standout performance considering the high comedic caliber of all involved. Each episode features pithy titles, uncanny impressions, impressively ridiculous dance numbers, and enough Utah-specific cultural references to sweeten even the sourest of news headlines.

Ultimately, THE GASLIGHT ZONE is incredibly amusing and, despite parodying heavy (and rather ironically) unimaginable real-life events, offers a night of delightful escapism and much-needed laughter.

THE GASLIGHT ZONE plays through August 16, 2026 at Salt Lake Acting Company. For tickets, call the box office at 801-363-7522 or visit www.saltlakeactingcompany.org.

Photo Credit: Nick Fleming, courtesy of Salt Lake Acting Company

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