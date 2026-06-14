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SINGIN' IN THE RAIN JR. Trailer Debuts as Hale Centre Opens Youth Production

The junior musical plays the Miller Family Stage in the Mountain America Arts & Education Beehive for a limited engagement.

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Opening day has arrived for Hale Centre's production of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN JR., and the theatre has shared a new trailer offering a preview of the youth staging now playing on the Miller Family Stage in the Mountain America Arts & Education Beehive. The clip highlights the young performers at the center of the production as the show begins its run.

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN JR. is the junior adaptation of the classic stage musical drawn from the beloved 1952 MGM film. The story follows silent film stars navigating the transition to talking pictures, built around a score of familiar songs including the iconic title number. The junior version is designed for younger performers and audiences.

The production features a cast of young performers working with Hale Centre's creative team. Tickets start at $12 and are available through hct.org. The show runs through June 20 on the Miller Family Stage.





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