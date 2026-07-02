Video: David Toole Performs 'Bring Him Home' from LES MISÉRABLES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
The clip captures one of the musical's most recognized solos performed live at the outdoor venue in St. George, Utah.
Tuacahn Amphitheatre has shared a performance clip of David Toole singing "Bring Him Home" from its current production of LES MISÉRABLES. The video, filmed at the outdoor amphitheatre in Southern Utah, features accompaniment by Christopher Babbage and was shot by Ben Braten.
LES MISÉRABLES is based on Victor Hugo's novel and follows former prisoner Jean Valjean as he seeks redemption while being pursued across decades of French history. The musical's score includes some of the most widely recognized songs in the contemporary musical theatre canon, among them "Bring Him Home," a prayer sung by Valjean on the eve of battle.
The production is part of Tuacahn's 2026 season and marks the company's return to the show. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the staging is directed by Sarah Hartmann and represents Tuacahn's first mounting of the musical since 2008. The amphitheatre, situated among the red rock cliffs of Southern Utah, serves as a distinctive natural setting for the production.
Tickets are available at Tuacahn.org.
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