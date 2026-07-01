GREAT SALT LAKE FRINGE FESTIVAL to Return for 12th Year With 32 Shows

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TGreat Salt Lake Fringe Festival returns for its 12th year this summer.

This year's festival, from July 23 to Aug. 2, will feature a total of 32 shows (eight more than last year) in downtown Salt Lake City. The event will take place at the Alliance Theater Main Hall and Black Box at Trolley Square for the fourth year running. This year there will also be shows in the MadKing Fellowship Theater at The Gateway for the second year running, as well as in a brand new venue, Lightree Studios at 740 W. 1700 South.

The Fringe plays a vital role in providing a space and opportunity for local theater artists to produce their work, and serves as a launching pad for the next generation of original theater to come out of Utah. Tickets are available individually, as a three-pack or a ten-pack from https://www.greatsaltlakefringe.org/. Tickets are on sale now.

Co-festival director Jay Perry told us more about the venues this year. Perry began serving as festival co-director in 2018, and facilitated the move from the original Sugarhouse location to a new home at The Gateway. In 2020 the entire festival was held online, headquartered in the Utah Arts Alliance Urban Arts Gallery. That same year, Perry became the theater manager for UAA's Alliance Theater at Trolley Square, which has become the main festival venue.

'This year we have three great locations with a total of four venues,' Perry explained. 'This growth is a result of the big increase in applications we had from last year! We will once again have shows at Alliance Theater at Trolley Square, which houses two performance spaces called the Main Hall, and the Sister Dottie S. Dixon Memorial Black Box. We'll also be partnering again this year with The Fellowship Theater at the Gateway, which is the home of MadKing Productions, and for 2026 we're excited to be adding Lightree Studios.'

Shianne Gray, who is the festival co-director, was one of the group of Westminster University students and alumni that founded the Fringe in 2015 under the mentorship of theater professors Michael and Nina Vought. She added: 'We saw an amazing demand from artists this year! Within 24 hours of opening our application, we filled our initial performance slots and opened up a waitlist. This led us to partner with a brand-new venue to Fringe, Lightree Studios, to accommodate even more performances across four venues.

'I'm always most excited by the variety of performance styles we see in the Fringe. This year, you'll be able to catch genres including clown, opera, magic, and musical theatre, alongside comedy, drama, dance, experimental theatre, and world premieres.'

Gray said this year will be a combination of local and out-of-town shows.

'This year we have an incredible showing from local Utah artists from Salt Lake City and across the state, as well as out-of-town performers from California, Washington and Arizona who we're thrilled to welcome to SLC,' she said.

Perry also spoke about what Fringe adds to the SLC theater scene.

'The Fringe fills a unique role in the Salt Lake theater ecosystem because it provides opportunities that traditional theater seasons often can't,' he said. 'It adds several things to the local arts scene:

A place for new work -- many productions are world premieres or original pieces by Utah playwrights and artists.

A home for artistic risk and experimentation -- you'll find everything from comedy and musicals to drama, dance, puppetry, improv, and one-person shows -- all in the same festival.

Accessibility for artists -- the Fringe model lowers barriers for emerging companies and independent creators who may not have the resources for a full production at a larger theater.

A community gathering -- it brings together artists, volunteers, and audiences from across Utah, creating an atmosphere that's more like a celebration than a traditional theater season.

A chance to discover future talent -- Many performers, writers, directors, and technicians who go on to larger regional or national work first develop projects at Fringe.

He added: 'For folks looking for something fun to do, Fringe is great because you can see multiple shows in one day, each typically an hour long. Also, tickets are affordable, every show offers a different experience, it's a great place to meet creative people and discover new work, and since the lineup changes every year, there's always something fresh to experience. Fringe is an incubator for new voices, unconventional ideas, and emerging artists, and gives audiences a chance to experience theatre that's adventurous, intimate, and often unlike anything else they'll see during the rest of the year.'

Perry also talked a little more about the need for volunteers.

'Volunteers are the backbone of Fringe!' he said. 'They welcome audiences, usher performances, assist artists, sell tickets and merchandise, help with setup, and keep the festival running smoothly. Volunteers get a cool T-shirt and swag, and can see the shows they volunteer for for free! It's a great way to be immersed in the excitement of Fringe, make new friends, and support local artists.'

He also had some tips for people that want to come to Fringe.

'Be sure to check the schedule and try to see shows on the first weekend so you can catch them before they sell out!' he said. 'Also, because we have shows in three separate locations around the city, take a look at our map and parking information so you can plan your travel before setting out for a day at the Fringe Festival. More information about the festival, and information for those who would like to volunteer, is available at greatsaltlakefringe.org.

Gray added: 'I think the best way to experience Fringe is to get a 10-pack for $85 (or even multiple!) and see as many shows as you can. You'll see an incredible range of performances that will make you laugh, think, feel, and get you excited about the future of Utah's performing arts scene.'

There will be an opening night celebration to kick off the festival on Thursday, July 23 starting at 6 p.m. at the Alliance Theater. Fringe artists will be sharing short segments of their shows to give audiences a taste of what's in store. The opening night celebration is free to attend. There will be food and adult beverages for sale, and everyone in attendance will be automatically entered to win some fun raffle prizes.

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