Video: LES MISÉRABLES Begins Performances at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

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All new video footage has been released from Tuacahn Amphitheatre's 2026 production of LES MISÉRABLES. Performances will continue through October 23. The production is directed by Sarah Hartmann, with choreography by Ashley Marinelli and music supervision and direction by Christopher Babbage. Check out the video here!

Follow Jean Valjean, released from 19 years of unjust imprisonment, as he faces a world of mistrust and hardship. Determined to start anew, he breaks parole and embarks on a lifelong journey of redemption, relentlessly pursued by the uncompromising police inspector Javert. Along the way, Valjean’s story intertwines with that of a brave young revolutionary, the woman he loves, and the daughter he adopts, culminating in an unforgettable tale of courage, sacrifice, and hope during the Paris uprising of 1832.

The cast of Les Misérables features David Toole as Jean Valjean, Randal Keith as Javert, Mindy Smoot Robbins as Fantine, Rachel Schoenecker as Cosette, Kelsey Lee Smith as Éponine, J.T. Wood as Marius, Davey Burton Midkiff as Enjolras, Zach Berger as Thénardier, Janna Cardia as Madame Thénardier, Jayven Cook and Emmit Klc as Gavroche, and Betty Jorgensen, Kassie Nielson, and Lena White sharing the roles of Young Cosette and Young Éponine. Stephen Diaz appears as the Bishop of Digne. The ensemble includes Sittichai Chaiyahat, Christian Tyler Dorey, Dominic Giovanni, Delaney Gold (Dance Captain), Thom Henke, McCall Hope, Joanna Johnson, Hailey Rose Kasky, Casey Lamont, Adam Lipson, Matthew Malecki Martinez, Malia Monk, Coby Oram, Julianne Roberts, Mary Savocchia, Alec Talbott, Evan Tylka, and Scott Whipple. The swings are Mollie-Claire Matthews, Jessica Minter, Kayden Oliver (Assistant Dance Captain), and Kyle Southern.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the production when David Toole performed 'Bring Him Home' in a clip filmed at the venue, with accompaniment by Christopher Babbage. Plus, check out our exclusive photos from the show here.

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