Review: Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson Joined Forces at the Maverik Center

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Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson closed their 16-city arena tour at the Maverik Center in West Valley on Friday, July 3, 2026. Two of the most powerful and recognizable voices in the world, they joined forces for an unforgettable night of transfixing music, including multiple songs from musicals.

Hudson came on to the stage with electric energy that never faded, and she moved effortlessly from one song to the next. Selections included “How Great Thou Art” and “Hallelujah,” ending on a high note with “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” from her Oscar-winning performance in DREAMGIRLS. Her vocals were at the same time formidable and effortless, leaving the audience hanging on every note and wishing for more.

Groban performed multiple songs from his new film-themed album CINEMATIC, including “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from THE LION KING, “Moon River” from BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S, and a heavenly duet with Jennifer Hudson of “Unchained Melody” from GHOST. He also invited nostalgia with his early career hits “You Are Loved (Don’t Give Up)” and “You Raise Me Up.”

Partway through, he talked about playing his dream role as the lead in SWEENEY TODD on Broadway. “That was the hardest, most incredible year I’ve ever had,” he said. “Stephen Sondheim to me is one of the great composers we’ve ever had in any category, and certainly the greatest lyricist.” He then tenderly sang “Children Will Listen” from INTO THE WOODS and “Not While I’m Around” from SWEENEY TODD.

Groban performed with a large orchestra and even a choir for some numbers, his iconic, mellifluous voice caressing each line of music in the warm, uplifting approach that’s his alone.

The haze-laced lighting complemented the music throughout, creating an atmosphere that was both soothing and exhilarating for a night sure to be remembered.

For more information and news about Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson, visit www.joshgroban.com and www.jenniferhudson.world. For upcoming performances at the Maverik Center, visit www.maverikcenter.com.

Photo Credit: Live Nation.

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