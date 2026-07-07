Video: Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman in ICEBOY! at Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre has released first look footage of ICEBOY! OR THE COMPLETELY UNTRUE STORY OF HOW EUGENE O'NEILL CAME TO WRITE "THE ICEMAN COMETH," the world premiere musical now extended for a third and final time through August 16, 2026 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre.

Directed by Marc Bruni with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, the production features music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Mark Hollmann and Jay Reiss, and a book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Jay Reiss, the Tony Award-winning creators behind Urinetown and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The story follows Broadway's brightest star of 1939, Vera Vimm, whose spotlight begins to shift when she adopts a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal discovered frozen in the Arctic. As Iceboy thaws, he unexpectedly becomes a theatrical sensation, inspiring "the father of American drama" Eugene O'Neill and challenging Vera for center stage.

Emmy Award winners Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman star as Vera Vimm and Eugene O'Neill, with Grey Henson as Iceboy, joined by Cedric Yarbrough, Sarah Stiles, and Alex Goodrich. The original company remains intact during the extension weeks, with Shawn Pfautsch appearing as Eugene O'Neill in the performances on July 28, 30, 31, and August 1.

Tickets range from $54 to $254. A limited number of $75 standby tickets are available for purchase on the day of each performance by telephone only, and a limited number of $20 tickets are offered through a daily lottery at TodayTix.com/Iceboy. For tickets and information, call 312-443-3800 or visit Goodman Theatre online.