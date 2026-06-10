Review: BACK TO THE FUTURE at the Eccles Theater is Electrifying

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The national tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL has arrived at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City with style and electrifying spectacle.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (book by Bob Gale, music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard) is based on the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. When Marty McFly accidentally travels back in time 30 years, he unwittingly stops his parents from meeting and has to find a way to restore his family and get back to the future before it’s too late.

Lucas Hallauer channels his inner Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly with strong pipes and exuberant physicality. David Josefsberg is a kooky but gentlehearted Doc Brown. Nathaniel Hackmann is flawless as Biff—a role he originated on Broadway.

Mike Bindeman and Kathryn Adeline make a great pairing as George McFly and Lorraine Baines. Cartreze Tucker is an energetic Goldie Wilson, and Sophia Yacap is sweet as Jennifer Parker.

It’s in many ways a traditional musical with fun period choreography (by Chris Bailey) and is at its best when it focuses on the heart of the characters and story. It doesn’t fare as well when the writing and direction lean into camp with out-of-place backup dancers and jokes.

While scaled down from the West End and Broadway, the set by Tim Hatley is still impressive and pairs well with his colorful 1950s and 1980s costuming. The lighting design by Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone works with the video design by Finn Ross to create many exhilarating theatrical moments throughout the show. Adding Chris Fisher’s illusions into the mix means off-the-chart cinematic thrills that have to be seen to be believed.

Your heart will be racing 88 miles per hour as the DeLorean speeds through the streets right in front of your eyes. It’s an experience no BACK TO THE FUTURE fan wants to miss.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 14, 2026. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by McLeod9 Creative.

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