Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID at Tuacahn Center for the Arts

The show runs May 2 through October 25, 2025.

By: Jun. 07, 2025
Production photos have been released for Tuacahn Center for the Arts' production of The Little Mermaid! The show opened May 5 and runs through October 25, 2025. See the photos below! 

Journey under the sea to King Triton’s enchanted world with all of Tuacahn’s unique outdoor water effects while you follow the adventures of mermaid princess Ariel. She’s fascinated by the world and lives of people on dry land, and longs to join them, though her father forbids contact. When she falls in love with a handsome human prince, Ariel is more determined than ever to gain a pair of legs, even if it means risking her soul in a deal with Ursula, the ambitious Sea Witch!

Photo Credit: Leavitt Wells 

Kelsey Lee Smith

Kelsey Lee Smith, Julie Cardia, Alex Talbott, Stephen Diaz

Cast

Alex Talbott, Kelsey Lee Smith, Julie Cardia, Fred Inky, Stephen Diaz

Nick Berninger

Eric B. Anthony

Fred Inky

Kelsey Lee Smith and Fred Inky

Cast

Davey Burton Midkiff and Cast

Cast

Kelsey Lee Smith, James Everts, and cast

Kelsey Lee Smith

Hudson Sullivan, Mallory Mendoza, Bella DePaola, Delaney Gold, Abby Linderman, Jillian Butler, Hannah Hubbard

Fred Inky, Kelsey Lee Smith, Hudson Sullivan



Comments

