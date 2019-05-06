Photo Flash: Hale Center Theater Orem to Produce INTO THE WOODS, JR.
Be careful what you wish for as Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's cockeyed fairytale about wishes and the choices we make comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical.
Journey through the woods with all of your favorite characters - Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch in this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.
Into the Woods Jr. will run from May. 16th - May 24th at 4:30PM
Photo Credit: Dustin Bolt Photography
The Cast of INTO THE WOODS
Emily McKell
Bronwyn Andreoli, Isaac Moss
Cordelia Diether, Reese Oliviera
Ethan Devey, Cole Hixson
Elise Jones