BWW Review: Hale Centre Theatre's THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA is Ravishing

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA on Hale Centre Theatre's Jewel Box Stage is ravishing as it sweeps the audience away to another culture, place, and time.

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA (book by Craig Lucas, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel) was the winner of six Tony Awards in 2005. Clara and her protective mother, Margaret, have traveled from their American home to sightsee in Italy, but when they meet a young man named Fabrizio, a spark is ignited that changes their worldview and relationship.

The incredible cast members' soaring voices envelop both operatic grandeur and the intimacy of musical theatre, impeccably immersed in character.

Enough cannot be said of Michelle Blake's affecting journey as Margaret (double cast with Jennifer Hohl), Rachel Tregeagle's sweet innocence as Clara (double cast with Jessica Sundwall Hudson), and Matthew Sanguine's constant care as Fabrizio (double cast with Ren Cottam).

And as Fabrizio's family, performing often in immersive Italian, Danny Inkley (double cast with Jared Lesa), Mandi Barrus (double cast with Melinda DeBirk), Landon Horton (double cast with Josh Durfey), and Cecily Bills (double cast with Rachel Hansen).

The lush score, while occasionally wearisome, is played wonderfully by an onstage chamber orchestra.

The grand, yet intimate set by Jenn Taylor, with automation design by Jonah Garlick, is truly breathtaking in its ability to reflect a multitude of exterior and interior locations across Florence and beyond, from city streets and ruins to a hotel and church. Its elements stunningly shift in concert to create a moving picture as the characters walk from place to place.

The luminescent projection design by Madeline Ashton and lighting design by Marianne Ohran aid in these transitions, also adding color and life to the sun-kissed setting. The remarkable costumes by Joy Zhu are completely enchanting and unforgettable.

The exquisite beauty of the scenes, caused by coordinated color palettes and thoughtful artistry, invoke involuntary sighs of euphoria in too many blissful moments to count.

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA plays through June 18, 2022. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.