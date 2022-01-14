Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Sacramento Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Valerie Rachelle - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bethany Deal - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Valerie Rachelle - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Teresa Stirling Forsyth - MY JEKYLL & HYDE - Placer Repertory Theater @ the Ooley

Best Direction Of A Stream

Roman Sanchez - THE PARTY HOP - LIME ARTS PRODUCTIONS

Best Editing Of A Stream

Jerry Lee - THE SWORD IN THE STONE - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Van Tuyl - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Christine Rowan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Anne Merino - A JANE AUSTEN HOLIDAY - Placer Repertory Theater

Best Play

THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

NEW BEGINNINGS - Placer Repertory Theater @ Wm Jessup

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dana Moran Williams & Whitney Lehn Meltz - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tatiana Covington-Parra - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Streaming Play

THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alex Alansalon - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Kevin Foster - A JANE AUSTEN HOLIDAY - Placer Repertory Theater

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Lime Arts Productions