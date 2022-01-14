Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Sacramento Awards
THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions Wins Best Play!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Valerie Rachelle - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bethany Deal - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Valerie Rachelle - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Teresa Stirling Forsyth - MY JEKYLL & HYDE - Placer Repertory Theater @ the Ooley
Best Direction Of A Stream
Roman Sanchez - THE PARTY HOP - LIME ARTS PRODUCTIONS
Best Editing Of A Stream
Jerry Lee - THE SWORD IN THE STONE - Sierra Repertory Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christopher Van Tuyl - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Christine Rowan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Anne Merino - A JANE AUSTEN HOLIDAY - Placer Repertory Theater
Best Play
THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
NEW BEGINNINGS - Placer Repertory Theater @ Wm Jessup
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dana Moran Williams & Whitney Lehn Meltz - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tatiana Covington-Parra - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre
Best Streaming Play
THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alex Alansalon - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Kevin Foster - A JANE AUSTEN HOLIDAY - Placer Repertory Theater
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sierra Repertory Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Lime Arts Productions