Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Sacramento!

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Shoemaker - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Denise Miles - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House

Best Direction Of A Musical
Staci Arriaga - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House

Best Direction Of A Play
Alison Gilbreath - EMILIA - Women's Theatre Collectivee

Best Ensemble
GUYS & DOLLS - Sierra Stages

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Hunter Reed - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Sierra Stages

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Olivia Cerullo - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage

Best Musical
LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage

Best Performer In A Musical
Sierra Hall - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage

Best Performer In A Play
Judy MerrickTHE MOORS - Sierra Stages

Best Play
THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Whitney Lehn MeltzELF - THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Danny McCammonTHE DROWNING GIRLS - Sierra Stages

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Casey Burke - GUYS & DOLLS - Sierra Stages

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Chase ConeyTHE MOORS - Sierra Stages

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ROCK OF AGES - Sacramento Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre
Woodland Opera House



