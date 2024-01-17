Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Sacramento!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Shoemaker - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Denise Miles - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House
Best Direction Of A Musical
Staci Arriaga - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House
Best Direction Of A Play
Alison Gilbreath - EMILIA - Women's Theatre Collectivee
Best Ensemble
GUYS & DOLLS - Sierra Stages
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Hunter Reed - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Sierra Stages
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Olivia Cerullo - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage
Best Musical
LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage
Best Performer In A Musical
Sierra Hall - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage
Best Performer In A Play
Judy Merrick - THE MOORS - Sierra Stages
Best Play
THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Whitney Lehn Meltz - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Danny McCammon - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Sierra Stages
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Casey Burke - GUYS & DOLLS - Sierra Stages
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Chase Coney - THE MOORS - Sierra Stages
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ROCK OF AGES - Sacramento Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre
Woodland Opera House
