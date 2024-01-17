Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Shoemaker - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Denise Miles - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House

Best Direction Of A Musical

Staci Arriaga - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House

Best Direction Of A Play

Alison Gilbreath - EMILIA - Women's Theatre Collectivee

Best Ensemble

GUYS & DOLLS - Sierra Stages

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hunter Reed - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Sierra Stages

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Olivia Cerullo - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage

Best Musical

LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage

Best Performer In A Musical

Sierra Hall - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Legacy Stage

Best Performer In A Play

Judy Merrick - THE MOORS - Sierra Stages

Best Play

THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Whitney Lehn Meltz - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Danny McCammon - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Sierra Stages

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Casey Burke - GUYS & DOLLS - Sierra Stages

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Chase Coney - THE MOORS - Sierra Stages

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ROCK OF AGES - Sacramento Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre

Woodland Opera House