URINETOWN Comes to Sutter Street Theatre, Folsom

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, Urinetown is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny. Praised for reinvigorating the very notion of what a musical could be, Urinetown catapults the "comedic romp" into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter.

Urinetown the Musical Friday & Saturday, February 25 & 26 at 8:00pm, Sunday, February 27 at 4:00pm and then March 5 through March 20 on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm.

Tickets are $15 to $21. For groups of 10 or more there is a discount of $2 per ticket. Birthday parties are also available.

For tickets go on-line to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call 916-353-1001.