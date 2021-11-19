Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre In The Heights Presents THE FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE TOWNSWOMEN'S GUILD DRAMATIC SOCIETY CHRISTMAS CAROL 

Featuring Kevin Judson, Krystle Ferrer, Carol Lopez, Ellen Price, and Tabitha Ward.

Nov. 19, 2021  

In a festive mood, the ladies of the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society mount another assault on the classics with their stage version of A Christmas Carol.

They enthusiastically portray a dizzy array of characters from the Dickensian favorite (and a few which aren't), engineer some novel audience participation while bravely contending with an intrusive PA system and a real Farndale first rap their vocal cords and feet around two original, show stopping songs.

For more information or to make a reservation please call the theater at (916) 509-3445. Also see our website at www.theatreintheheights.com for more information and directions to the theater.


