Theatre In The Heights Presents STRANGE BEDFELLOWS Beginning Next Week

This is the premiere production of an original musical, with book, music, and lyrics by a local playwright/composer right here in Citrus Heights! The story is set a few weeks before a presidential election, with members of the press desperate to find some hint of a scandal, as there is little happening in the way of political intrigue or backstabbing.

Hard to imagine these days, right? But don't worry... things won't stay that way for long. The inept vice-president's conniving wife will (and does) try any kind of dirty trick to elevate her clueless husband to the presidency (God help us!). There is the unlikely revival of a youthful romance between two of the candidates (with the equally unlikely names "Joel Strange" and "Suzanne Fellows"). Even a "birther" controversy. And of course (spoiler alert!) a happy, romantic, and patriotic resolution to the story, with lots of great music and silliness along the way!

Performances run July 29- August 21, 2022 Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 4:00PM 8/7, 8/14, & 8/21, 2022.

All tickets are $20 for all ages (no infants please) For more information or to make a reservation please call the theater at (916) 509-3445. Also see our website at www.theatreintheheights.com for more information and directions to the theater.