The Mendocino Theatre Company Presents Aaron Loeb's Comic Thriller IDEATION

The Mendocino Theatre Company is excited to present the third offering of its 2019 season, Aaron Loeb's comic thriller Ideation, winner of the prestigious 2014 Will Glickman Award for excellence in playwriting. The production is directed by Bob Cohen.

A group of corporate consultants is slated to present their work on a mysterious project in just ninety minutes. It's time to brainstorm within the morally ambiguous parameters they've been given so they can make it to their kids' soccer games and continue their ill-advised affairs. But as they work, the question of what they aren't being told looms ever larger, becoming harder to ignore. If something truly monstrous is going on, it wouldn't be happening over Starbucks petite scones...would it?

"The play Ideation is a unique melding of terrifying and hilarious," says Cohen. "You will probably laugh at things you'll be shaking your head about afterwards. My hope is that you'll think about the play for days and perhaps even go out for a drink when it's over to try and figure out what you've just witnessed."

A talented team has been assembled for this production. The cast includes Pamela W. Allen, Raven Deerwater, Mark Friedrich, Gus Mayeno, and Sunny Moza. San Francisco-based designer Jeff Rowlings returns as set & lighting designer, who is joined by Susan Collins (costumes), Ken Krauss (sound), Jim Gibson (master carpenter), Steve Greenwood (technical director), and Sidney Droz (stage manager). "I've been blessed with a perfect cast to bring the show to life, and a sensational and creative technical staff to make it beautiful," says director Cohen.

IDEATION plays Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and four Sundays (6/23, 6/30, 7/7, and 7/14) at 2:00 pm on the Mendocino Theatre Company stage, 45200 Little Lake Street in Mendocino, June 13 through July 14. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for youth 22 and under. For tickets and information, please contact the MTC box office at 707-937-4477 or go to mendocinotheatre.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Preview Performances are on June 13th & 14th. Tickets are just $15, or $7 for youth under 22.

There will be two post-show talkbacks with the cast and director, June 21st & July 5th.

The theatre offers a two-for-one special on June 21st. Two-for-one tickets are available with the code "2FER", online or through the box office. This offer is limited to one per customer and subject to availability.

Opening Night Gala, which includes champagne and food, is June 15th. Tickets are $45.





