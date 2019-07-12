THE WIZARD OF OZ Announced At Sutter Street Theatre

The most beloved tale of all time comes to life on the stage. Dorothy and her three friends trot delightfully and tunefully down that fabled road of yellow brick in The Wizard of Oz.

After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, young Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman and a Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz, who can send her home. Along the way, they must avoid the clutches of the Wicked Witch of the West, who is trying to steal the mysterious magic slippers that once belonged to her evil sister... but are now on Dorothy's feet. Dorothy eventually learns just how magical friendship can be and how wonderful it can feel to go home again.

Fun for all ages from little tykes to grandparents.

The Wizard of Oz (Young Performers Edition) plays July 20 through August 18 on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm.

Tickets are General $18, Seniors $16, Students with ID $15, Children 12 and under $13. For online reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.





Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You