THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Performed By Students at Inspire School of Arts and Sciences Next Month

This production will take place in person as well as streaming online.

Apr. 16, 2021  
Inspire School of Arts and Sciences will present a high school production of The Phantom of the Opera running May 7, 2021 to May 9, 2021.

This full length classic musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart tells the chilling story of love, mystery, and mourning. Christine Daae is a young ingenue who has just claimed her role as the leading lady in the Paris Opera house but is met by a masked musical genius who is haunting the theater, The Phantom. This murderous figure falls madly in love with Christine but must face off with her childhood best friend, Raoul. Tensions rise between the three and The Phantom continues to reign terror as his fractured mind takes over, however, the show must go on. Outraged by Raoul and Christine's relationship, he begins to pick off the cast one by one plaguing the theater with death. Driving the couple insane, The Phantom finally gives up on his violent act insisting they leave before it is too late.

This opulent Victorian world envisioned and performed by Inspire Students who have worked endlessly throughout the pandemic to bring this complex tale to life will be streamed online May 7th and 8th at 7:00pm. There will also be a virtual matinee show on May 9th at 2pm. Experience this devious mystery and celebrate the first decade of Inspire School of Arts & Sciences with us. We Got This!

The production will be streamed online May 7th & 8th at 7:00PM and May 9th at from the Paradise Performing Arts Center. Learn more at https://www.inspirechico.org/event/inspire-phantom/.


