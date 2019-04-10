THE OTHER PLACE By Sharr White Comes to Capital Stage

Capital Stage presents the Sacramento Premiere of The Other Place by Sharr White. Producing Artistic Director Michael Stevenson will direct the Sacramento Premiere, and will feature local favorites Melinda Parrett and Capital Stage Co-Founder Jonathan Rhys Williams. Performances will run from May 1 through June 2, 2019 with a Press Opening on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 8 pm.

Just as Juliana Smithton's research leads to a potential breakthrough, her life takes a disorienting turn. During a lecture to colleagues at an exclusive beach resort, she glimpses an enigmatic young woman in a yellow bikini amidst the crowd of business suits. Piece by piece, a mystery unfolds as contradictory evidence, blurred truth and fragmented memories collide in a cottage on the windswept shores of Cape Cod, and the elusive truth about Juliana boils to the surface.

Sharr White's plays have been developed or produced at theatres across the country, including MCC Theatre, South Coast Repertory, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Marin Theatre Company, Lincoln Center Theater's Directors Lab, Key West Theatre Festival, and more. He has been honored with a Dr. Henry and Lillian Nesburn Award as part of the Julie Harris Award in Playwriting (The Escape Velocity of Savages); a New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship (Six Years); and the 2009 Skye Cooper New American Play Prize (Sunlight). The Other Place received the 2010 Playwrights First Award, the 2011 Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation's Theatre Visions Fund Award, and was an Outer Critics Circle award nominee for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. sharrwhite.com

Michael is thrilled to be amidst his third full season as Producing Artistic Director of Capital Stage. For CapStage he has directed Sweat, The Thanksgiving Play, Luna Gale, Stupid F##king Bird, How To Use A Knife, Disgraced, Mr. Burns, Ideation, Clybourne Park, Mauritius, Erratica (World Premiere), and Les Liaisons Dangereuses. He has directed at regional theatres including: B Street Theatre, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Orlando Shakespeare Company, Perseverance Theatre Company, and Sacramento Theatre Company. As an actor he has appeared at many regional theatres including: 42nd Street Moon, American Conservatory Theatre, The Aurora Theatre, Bailiwick Repertory Theatre, Capital Stage, B Street Theatre, the Utah Shakespeare Festival, and Marriott's Lincolnshire Theatre. He holds an M.F.A. from The American Conservatory Theatre.

The Other Place will be directed by Michael Stevenson (Sweat, The Thanksgiving Play, Luna Gale, Stupid F##king Bird, How To Use A Knife, Disgraced, Mr. Burns, Ideation, Clybourne Park, Mauritius, Erratica (World Premiere), Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and will feature Kirk Blackinton (How To Use A Knife, Mr. Burns, In The Next Room (Or The Vibrator Play)), Jennifer Martin (Miss Bennet), Melinda Parrett (The Homecoming), and Jonathan Rhys Williams (Clybourne Park, Hedda Gabler, ENRON, True West, Mauritius, Hunter Gatherers, American Buffalo, Fool For Love, Three Days of Rain, Stones in His Pockets).

The production design team will include Timothy McNamara (Scenic & Projections design), Leah Farrelly (Lighting design), Gail Russell (Costume design), Ed Lee (Sound & Projections design), Christa Kinch (Properties design), and Macy Martinez (Scenic Charge Artist).

Performances for The Other Place will begin with three previews on Wednesday, May 1 & Thursday, May 2 at 7:00 pm, and Friday, May 3 at 8:00 pm. The production will open Saturday, May 4 at 8:00 pm. Performances will continue through Sunday, June 2, 2019. Showtimes will be Wednesdays at 7:00 pm, Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm.

Regular ticket prices range from $22-47. Discount tickets are available as follows: Student Rush tickets are half priced with valid student ID within 1 hour of performance; Senior tickets are $5 off regular priced tickets; Military personnel tickets are $10 off regular priced tickets with valid ID; and Group Rate tickets are $5 off each for parties of 12 or more. Tickets are currently available at the Capital Stage Box Office, by phone at 916-995-5464, or online at capstage.org.





