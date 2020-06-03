THE GREAT LEAP & Playwrights' Revolution Canceled at Capital Stage

Jun. 3, 2020  

THE GREAT LEAP & Playwrights' Revolution Canceled at Capital Stage

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, Capital Stage continues to temporarily close its doors. As a result, we are canceling the performances of THE GREAT LEAP, (originally scheduled June 17-July 19, 2020), as well as our annual new works festival Playwrights' Revolution (originally scheduled July 22-25, 2020).

The safety of everyone require us to take these steps. Capital Stage is closely watching health and government updates regarding the public progression through the re-opening phases defined by governor Newsom.

Capital Stage asks its Subscribers and Single Ticket holders during this difficult time to consider making their already purchased tickets to these cancelled shows a tax-deductible donation. Gift Certificates and refunds will be offered as well.


