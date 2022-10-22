THE ADDAMS FAMILY Reopens The California Theatre in November

Broadway musical sensation The Addams Family is coming to the newly renovated California Theatre in Pittsburg, CA on November 4, 5, 6 and 18, 19, 20. Created by the award-winning team of Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys) and composer-lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party), The Addams Family is based on characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Directed by Dianna Schepers, choreographed by Shelly McDowell, with vocal direction by Jennifer Krey and Carl Pantle, this production promises to delight audiences with humor, an original story, song and dance, and all the favorite Addams family characters from TV and the movies.

In the kooky, upside-down world of The Addams Family, a grave crisis is brewing. It is every father's worst nightmare but in reverse. Daughter Wednesday (Leilani Ford (opening weekend) and Desiree Capote (closing weekend)), the ultimate Princess of Darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a "normal" young man, Lucas Beineke (Luke Cannon), from a quite respectable Ohio family-not even remotely fiendish! The magnificently morbid family is put to the test when Gomez (Phillip Leyva) and Morticia (Shelly McDowell) host a dinner to become better acquainted with Lucas and his parents, Mal and Alice Beineke (Mark Flores and Jennifer Stark). Comedic chaos reigns as they meet the family including Uncle Fester (Tony Gardner), Grandma (Kimberley E. James), Pugsley (Brian Doolittle) and Lurch (Thomas James).

A band of earthbound spirited ancestors, 32 in all, from diverse past generations add to the madness to haunt the scenes and give the Beineke Family quite a chill. The singing and dancing of this talented ensemble and the main characters will be a treat for all.

Tickets for The Addams Family are on sale now directly from Pittsburg Theatre Company; Adults $30, Seniors/Students (13-College) $26 and Children (<12) $22.

Visit www.PTCCA.org/Tickets or call 925-439-PLAY (7529).

The California Theatre is located at 351 Railroad Ave., Pittsburg, CA.

Photo Credit: Sara Leyva