Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ADDAMS FAMILY Reopens The California Theatre in November

Performances will be on on November 4, 5, 6 and 18, 19, 20.

Sacramento News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 22, 2022  

THE ADDAMS FAMILY Reopens The California Theatre in November

Broadway musical sensation The Addams Family is coming to the newly renovated California Theatre in Pittsburg, CA on November 4, 5, 6 and 18, 19, 20. Created by the award-winning team of Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys) and composer-lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party), The Addams Family is based on characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Directed by Dianna Schepers, choreographed by Shelly McDowell, with vocal direction by Jennifer Krey and Carl Pantle, this production promises to delight audiences with humor, an original story, song and dance, and all the favorite Addams family characters from TV and the movies.

In the kooky, upside-down world of The Addams Family, a grave crisis is brewing. It is every father's worst nightmare but in reverse. Daughter Wednesday (Leilani Ford (opening weekend) and Desiree Capote (closing weekend)), the ultimate Princess of Darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a "normal" young man, Lucas Beineke (Luke Cannon), from a quite respectable Ohio family-not even remotely fiendish! The magnificently morbid family is put to the test when Gomez (Phillip Leyva) and Morticia (Shelly McDowell) host a dinner to become better acquainted with Lucas and his parents, Mal and Alice Beineke (Mark Flores and Jennifer Stark). Comedic chaos reigns as they meet the family including Uncle Fester (Tony Gardner), Grandma (Kimberley E. James), Pugsley (Brian Doolittle) and Lurch (Thomas James).

A band of earthbound spirited ancestors, 32 in all, from diverse past generations add to the madness to haunt the scenes and give the Beineke Family quite a chill. The singing and dancing of this talented ensemble and the main characters will be a treat for all.

Tickets for The Addams Family are on sale now directly from Pittsburg Theatre Company; Adults $30, Seniors/Students (13-College) $26 and Children (<12) $22.
Visit www.PTCCA.org/Tickets or call 925-439-PLAY (7529).

The California Theatre is located at 351 Railroad Ave., Pittsburg, CA.

Photo Credit: Sara Leyva



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Creatives Network As They Share Their Works At The Season's Final LABCreatives Network As They Share Their Works At The Season's Final LAB
October 20, 2022

Completing its third season, Placer Repertory Theater’s incubation and networking program ColLABoration LAB will feature the theme “Looking for the Light” for the final LAB on Wednesday, October 26 at 7 p.m. in-person and via Zoom.
Harris Center For The Arts Announces New Shows For 2023Harris Center For The Arts Announces New Shows For 2023
October 14, 2022

Folsom's Harris Center for the Arts has announced new upcoming shows set for 2023.
Harris Center For The Arts Presents BIG HEAD TODD AND THE MONSTERSHarris Center For The Arts Presents BIG HEAD TODD AND THE MONSTERS
October 7, 2022

Folsom's Harris Center for the Arts presents the iconic blues-rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters performing for one night only on Thursday, November 3, at 8:00pm.
Special Guest & Prizes Announced For GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY Final WeekendSpecial Guest & Prizes Announced For GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY Final Weekend
October 5, 2022

While opening week included a lively and enthusiastically received performance from Fenix Drum and Dance Company, closing week for the world premiere of Ghosts of Placer County October 7 and 8 includes prize drawings and special guest speaker from the Law Office of Amanda L. Rocha in Roseville.
Pulitzer Prize Finalist GLORIA Announced At Capital StagePulitzer Prize Finalist GLORIA Announced At Capital Stage
October 3, 2022

Capital Stage presents GLORIA by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Directed by Michael Stevenson October 12 — November 13, 2022 in Sacramento.