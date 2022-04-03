Sutter Street Theatre to Stage ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Sutter Street Theatre invites audiences to join them for their production of Alice in Wonderland. The show is set for Saturday, April 16 at 4:00pm. Alice in Wonderland is written by Kathryn Schultz Miller. Sutter Street Theatre's production of the show will be directed by Mike Jimena.

The play will be followed by The Mad Hatter Tea Party with characters from the play, tea and crumpets, and a photo with your favorite character to take home with you. The show stars Helena Leverett as Alice and Zane Begley as the Mad Hatter.

Tickets range from $20 to $25. For reservations, visit the theatre's website at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com/tickets or call (916) 353-1001.The Sutter Street Theatre is located at 717 Sutter Street, Folsom CA 95630.

Photo Credits: Allen Schmeltz

Pictured: Helena Leverett